Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022

29-Sep-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Landsberg am Lech, 29 September 2022

Availability of materials has improved since August

Higher production and sales volumes are anticipated in the remaining months

Price increases are having an impact

Forecast for 2022: 23 to 28 percent growth in sales revenues and an EBIT margin between 21.5 and 22.5 percent are possible with stable availability of materials

Improvement in sales revenues thanks to better availability of materials, price increases and positive currency effects

The greater availability of electronic components since August 2022 has resulted in higher production and sales volumes. Rational’s sales revenue and profit forecast for fiscal 2022 is therefore more positive than previously announced.

In addition, strong after-sales business continues to contribute to this encouraging business development. The price increases that came into effect and the relative strength of the relevant foreign currencies are likewise pushing up sales revenues.

Following strong sales revenues in the first half of the year, it appears that they will be at a record high again in the third quarter. The Executive Board of Rational AG anticipates sales revenues of around 270 million euros in the third quarter.

Order backlog and delivery times reduced

The order book is still well-filled. Many orders were brought forward to the first quarter prior to the price increases in April. Order intake in recent months has therefore fallen as expected. Rational is currently succeeding in gradually reducing its order backlog and thus achieving shorter delivery times for dealers and customers again. This trend will continue in the coming months if availability of materials remains good.

Material supply and general economic environment still harbour risks

The company’s further performance in the current fiscal year is marked by uncertainties and mainly depends on two factors. First, the situation as regards materials procurement is much better, but is still strained. On the supplier side, there are not only the lockdowns due to the corona virus, such as in China in spring 2022, but also the risk that production at suppliers will be impacted by rising energy costs or staff shortages. In addition, it is currently difficult to predict how the economy as a whole will develop.

Rational’s Executive Board sees opportunities in current developments, namely that higher energy costs and staff shortages are encouraging the use of intelligent cooking systems, as they can partially compensate for these higher costs and bottlenecks.

Positive scenario anticipates 23 to 28 percent sales revenue growth and an EBIT margin of 21.5 to 22.5 percent in the current fiscal year

Depending on how the above risks develop, the company considers two scenarios to be realistic.

With the supply situation and business development remaining stable, sales revenues of 23 to 28 percent in 2022 are realistic. At a similar cost base, Rational assumes that the increase in sales will also have a positive impact on the EBIT margin. In this scenario, the Executive Board estimates that it is likely to be between 21.5 and 22.5 percent at the end of the year.

If the described risks occur, Rational anticipates that sales revenues will rise by around 15 percent compared to the previous year and that the EBIT margin will be at or slightly above the previous year’s level.

Full details on the company’s performance in the third quarter of 2022 will be published in the quarterly statement on 3 November 2022. In addition, a conference call will be held in the afternoon in English. The company will provide a forecast for fiscal year 2023 with the publication of the 2022 Annual Report in March 2023.

