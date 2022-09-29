Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RATIONAL AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:38 2022-09-29 am EDT
455.20 EUR   +5.81%
01:02aRational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022
EQ
08/10RATIONAL AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/09RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022

09/29/2022 | 01:02am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022

29-Sep-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rational AG raises sales revenue and profit forecast for 2022

Rational AG / keyword(s): change in the 2022 forecast
Landsberg am Lech, 29 September 2022

  • Availability of materials has improved since August
  • Higher production and sales volumes are anticipated in the remaining months
  • Price increases are having an impact
  • Forecast for 2022: 23 to 28 percent growth in sales revenues and an EBIT margin between 21.5 and 22.5 percent are possible with stable availability of materials

Improvement in sales revenues thanks to better availability of materials, price increases and positive currency effects

The greater availability of electronic components since August 2022 has resulted in higher production and sales volumes. Rational’s sales revenue and profit forecast for fiscal 2022 is therefore more positive than previously announced. 

In addition, strong after-sales business continues to contribute to this encouraging business development. The price increases that came into effect and the relative strength of the relevant foreign currencies are likewise pushing up sales revenues.

Following strong sales revenues in the first half of the year, it appears that they will be at a record high again in the third quarter. The Executive Board of Rational AG anticipates sales revenues of around 270 million euros in the third quarter.

 Order backlog and delivery times reduced

The order book is still well-filled. Many orders were brought forward to the first quarter prior to the price increases in April. Order intake in recent months has therefore fallen as expected. Rational is currently succeeding in gradually reducing its order backlog and thus achieving shorter delivery times for dealers and customers again. This trend will continue in the coming months if availability of materials remains good.

Material supply and general economic environment still harbour risks

The company’s further performance in the current fiscal year is marked by uncertainties and mainly depends on two factors. First, the situation as regards materials procurement is much better, but is still strained. On the supplier side, there are not only the lockdowns due to the corona virus, such as in China in spring 2022, but also the risk that production at suppliers will be impacted by rising energy costs or staff shortages. In addition, it is currently difficult to predict how the economy as a whole will develop.

Rational’s Executive Board sees opportunities in current developments, namely that higher energy costs and staff shortages are encouraging the use of intelligent cooking systems, as they can partially compensate for these higher costs and bottlenecks.

Positive scenario anticipates 23 to 28 percent sales revenue growth and an EBIT margin of 21.5 to 22.5 percent in the current fiscal year

Depending on how the above risks develop, the company considers two scenarios to be realistic.

With the supply situation and business development remaining stable, sales revenues of 23 to 28 percent in 2022 are realistic. At a similar cost base, Rational assumes that the increase in sales will also have a positive impact on the EBIT margin. In this scenario, the Executive Board estimates that it is likely to be between 21.5 and 22.5 percent at the end of the year.

If the described risks occur, Rational anticipates that sales revenues will rise by around 15 percent compared to the previous year and that the EBIT margin will be at or slightly above the previous year’s level.

Full details on the company’s performance in the third quarter of 2022 will be published in the quarterly statement on 3 November 2022. In addition, a conference call will be held in the afternoon in English. The company will provide a forecast for fiscal year 2023 with the publication of the 2022 Annual Report in March 2023.

Contact:

Rational Aktiengesellschaft

Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +49 (0)8191 327-2209
Fax +49 (0)8191 327-72 2209

E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
www.rational-online.com


Editorial note:

The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs around 2,300 people, over 1,300 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.

The company’s principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rational’s employees year for year.

29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg am Lech
Germany
Phone: 0049 8191 327 2209
Fax: 0049 8191 327 722209
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
Internet: www.rational-online.com
ISIN: DE0007010803
WKN: 701080
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1452459

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1452459  29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1452459&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 901 M 869 M 869 M
Net income 2022 145 M 140 M 140 M
Net cash 2022 299 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,4x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 4 891 M 4 717 M 4 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 341
Free-Float 41,9%
