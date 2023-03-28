Advanced search
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:10 2023-03-27 am EDT
600.00 EUR   -1.48%
Rational exceeds expert expectations with sales forecast
DP
01:06aRational raises dividend more than expected
DP
Rational Ag Fiscal Year 2022 : sales revenues grow by 31 percent to break the one billion euro mark for the first time – significant increase in EBIT margin to 23.2 percent
EQ
Rational exceeds expert expectations with sales forecast

03/28/2023 | 01:06am EDT
LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Following the extraordinarily high growth rates of the previous two years, commercial kitchen supplier Rational expects a return to sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range in 2023. Part of this, it said, will be due to lagging positive effects from last year's introduced price increases. "However, we have also deliberately increased costs for sales measures in 2022 and continue to see inflation-related increases in purchasing prices," CFO Joerg Walter said Tuesday in Landsberg am Lech, according to the statement.

"In addition, we have made strategic investments and therefore expect earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) to increase at a slightly lower rate than sales." The margin will thus be slightly below the previous year's figure, it said. On average, experts surveyed by Bloomberg had previously expected a five percent increase in sales and a slightly lower margin. Rational expanded its business strongly last year despite high inflation, supply shortages and the war in Ukraine. As already announced, sales and operating profit increased significantly./zb/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 014 M 1 093 M 1 093 M
Net income 2022 185 M 200 M 200 M
Net cash 2022 302 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,0x
Yield 2022 1,72%
Capitalization 6 822 M 7 355 M 7 355 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,43x
EV / Sales 2023 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 356
Free-Float 44,8%
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 600,00 €
Average target price 614,45 €
Spread / Average Target 2,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hermann Chief Technical Officer
Erich Baumgärtner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATIONAL AG8.11%7 355
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.1.62%3 937
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-11.16%2 056
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.21.80%1 864
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.10.83%1 498
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-15.82%1 151
