Rational exceeds expert expectations with sales forecast

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Following the extraordinarily high growth rates of the previous two years, commercial kitchen supplier Rational expects a return to sales growth in the high single-digit percentage range in 2023. Part of this, it said, will be due to lagging positive effects from last year's introduced price increases. "However, we have also deliberately increased costs for sales measures in 2022 and continue to see inflation-related increases in purchasing prices," CFO Joerg Walter said Tuesday in Landsberg am Lech, according to the statement.

"In addition, we have made strategic investments and therefore expect earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) to increase at a slightly lower rate than sales." The margin will thus be slightly below the previous year's figure, it said. On average, experts surveyed by Bloomberg had previously expected a five percent increase in sales and a slightly lower margin. Rational expanded its business strongly last year despite high inflation, supply shortages and the war in Ukraine. As already announced, sales and operating profit increased significantly./zb/stk