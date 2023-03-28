Rational raises dividend more than expected

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Commercial kitchen equipment supplier Rational plans to significantly increase its shareholders' direct share of profits following strong results last year. The regular dividend is to be increased by 3.50 euros to 11 euros. In addition, there will be a special distribution of 2.50 euros per share, as in the previous year, as the MDax-listed company announced on Tuesday in Landsberg am Lech. Experts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a smaller increase. Rational expanded its business strongly last year despite high inflation, supply bottlenecks and the war in Ukraine.

As already announced, sales and operating profit increased significantly. At the bottom line, profits rose by half to just under 186 million euros. This translates into earnings per share of 16.33 euros - meaning that the company is distributing slightly more than 80 percent of the surplus to its shareholders. The main beneficiary of the increased dividend is the family of the company's founder Siegfried Meister, who died in 2017, and who holds around half of the shares in the company, which is valued at just under seven billion euros.

The Rational share price has recently recovered from its significant setback last year. Since the interim low of around 400 euros in September, it has risen again by 50 percent. The dividend yield is therefore 2.25 percent./zb/stk