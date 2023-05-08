Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RATIONAL AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AG

(RAA)
  Report
2023-05-08
692.25 EUR   -1.67%
Rational under pressure - Baader downgrades due to high valuation

05/08/2023 | 03:36am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - For the investors of Rational, who are used to price gains, there was a setback on Monday. A downgrade by Baader Bank put a damper on the share price, which had reached the 700 euro mark on Friday for the first time since February 2022. With a discount of 2.1 percent to 688.50 euros, the shares were one of the biggest losers in the MDax at the start of the week. Baader expert Peter Rothenaicher had downgraded them from "Add" to "Reduce" after the price rally.

Rothenaicher cited the high valuation of the securities as the reason for his now rather pessimistic stance. He praised the recently presented figures for the first quarter and the medium-term outlook. However, the high price gains since September 2022 no longer put the shares in an attractive light. From the low of just over 400 euros at the time, they had recently gained 75 percent. However, the share price is still some way off the record set in August 2021 at over 1,000 euros./tih/mis


Financials
Sales 2023 1 102 M 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net income 2023 193 M 212 M 212 M
Net cash 2023 336 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,5x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 8 004 M 8 819 M 8 819 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,96x
EV / Sales 2024 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 401
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart RATIONAL AG
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 704,00 €
Average target price 622,91 €
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Managers and Directors
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Hermann Chief Technology Officer
Peter Wiedemann Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATIONAL AG26.85%8 819
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-8.50%3 470
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-11.33%2 061
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.40.40%1 894
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.5.54%1 578
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-13.41%1 179
