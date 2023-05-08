Rational under pressure - Baader downgrades due to high valuation

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - For the investors of Rational, who are used to price gains, there was a setback on Monday. A downgrade by Baader Bank put a damper on the share price, which had reached the 700 euro mark on Friday for the first time since February 2022. With a discount of 2.1 percent to 688.50 euros, the shares were one of the biggest losers in the MDax at the start of the week. Baader expert Peter Rothenaicher had downgraded them from "Add" to "Reduce" after the price rally.

Rothenaicher cited the high valuation of the securities as the reason for his now rather pessimistic stance. He praised the recently presented figures for the first quarter and the medium-term outlook. However, the high price gains since September 2022 no longer put the shares in an attractive light. From the low of just over 400 euros at the time, they had recently gained 75 percent. However, the share price is still some way off the record set in August 2021 at over 1,000 euros./tih/mis