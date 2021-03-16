Log in
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RAA)
03/16 09:50:19 am
685 EUR   +2.24%
09:31aDGAP-PVR  : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
09:31aDGAP-PVR  : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
09:31aDGAP-PVR  : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-

03/16/2021 | 09:31am EDT
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Investment Management                              %                                 %                    % 
 Ireland Holdings Limited 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Ireland                           %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Solutions Funds ICAV                               %                                 %                    % 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock, Inc.                                              %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.                                     %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.                       %                                 %                    % 
 
 BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco                              %                                 %                    % 
 Limited 
 
 BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited                         %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Group Limited                                      %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Finance Europe Limited                             %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.                                 %                                 %                    % 
 
 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland                       %                                 %                    % 
 AG 
 
 iShares (DE) I 
 Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit                             %                                 %                    % 
 Teilgesellschaftsvermögen 
 
 -                                                            %                                 %                    % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 11 March 2021 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      RATIONAL AG 
              Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1 
              86899 Landsberg am Lech 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.rational-online.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176023 2021-03-16

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2021 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 649 M 775 M 775 M
Net income 2020 79,8 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net cash 2020 229 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2020 95,4x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 7 618 M 9 091 M 9 097 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 213
Free-Float 41,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 538,11 €
Last Close Price 670,00 €
Spread / Highest target 5,97%
Spread / Average Target -19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Lintz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-12.02%9 091
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-14.84%5 070
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-7.98%4 226
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-3.87%3 635
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.-34.55%1 780
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED21.91%1 442
