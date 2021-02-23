Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/23 08:24:30 am
695.25 EUR   -11.88%
08:07aRATIONAL AG : RBC gives a Sell rating
MD
04:17aRATIONAL AG : Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
01:33aRATIONAL AG - 2021 FORECAST : slight growth, EBIT margin expected to be at previous year's level
EQ
RATIONAL AG : RBC gives a Sell rating

02/23/2021 | 08:07am EST
RBC is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 460.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 648 M 787 M 787 M
Net income 2020 78,9 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net cash 2020 239 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 0,74%
Capitalization 8 971 M 10 896 M 10 899 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 213
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 546,44 €
Last Close Price 789,00 €
Spread / Highest target -4,31%
Spread / Average Target -30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Lintz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT3.61%10 896
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-6.79%5 581
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-8.77%4 194
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-4.59%3 628
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.-22.29%2 126
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED15.22%1 364
