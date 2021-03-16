Log in
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RAA
DE0007010803
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
(RAA)
Add to my list
Report
03/16 12:46:16 pm
03/16 12:46:16 pm
674.25
EUR
+0.63%
11:57a
RATIONAL AG
: Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
09:31a
DGAP-PVR
: RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
09:31a
DGAP-PVR
: RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
RATIONAL AG : Sell rating from Baader Bank
03/16/2021 | 11:57am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Baader Bank reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 530.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
11:57a
RATIONAL AG
: Sell rating from Baader Bank
MD
09:31a
DGAP-PVR
: RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
09:31a
DGAP-PVR
: RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
09:31a
DGAP-PVR
: RATIONAL AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
09:31a
RATIONAL AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/11
DGAP-PVR
: RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
03/11
DGAP-PVR
: RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
03/11
DGAP-PVR
: RATIONAL AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
03/11
RATIONAL AG
: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
03/01
RATIONAL AG
: Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
649 M
773 M
773 M
Net income 2020
79,8 M
95,0 M
95,0 M
Net cash 2020
229 M
273 M
273 M
P/E ratio 2020
95,4x
Yield 2020
0,87%
Capitalization
7 618 M
9 091 M
9 067 M
EV / Sales 2020
11,4x
EV / Sales 2021
10,5x
Nbr of Employees
2 213
Free-Float
41,9%
More Financials
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
538,11 €
Last Close Price
670,00 €
Spread / Highest target
5,97%
Spread / Average Target
-19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-35,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Peter Stadelmann
Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann
Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Lintz
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
-12.02%
9 091
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.
-14.84%
5 070
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED
-7.98%
4 226
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD
-3.87%
3 635
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.
-34.55%
1 780
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED
21.91%
1 442
More Results
