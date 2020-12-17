RATIONAL : plants trees as a ‘thank you' to dealers.

'Despite these obstacles, the DEAL dealers were eager to learn about the new equipment and rose to the challenge,' says Simon Lohse, managing director of Rational UK. 'They played an integral role bringing these innovative launches to customers in some of the most trying conditions ever experienced.'

The latest Rational cooking systems also represent significant advances in sustainability - for example, the iCombi Pro delivers up to 50% higher productivity, 10% shorter cooking time and 10% lower energy consumption compared to its predecessor model. Meanwhile the iVario offers up to 40 % lower energy consumption and up to 70 % lower water consumption, compared to conventional appliances.

'Sustainability is a key focus both for Rational and for our DEAL dealers,' says Lohse. 'The dealers really helped us drive that message into the market. That's why we decided to link with the FEA's Trees for Cities initiative. By planting trees together, we are helping support a better future.'

In fact, Rational UK has planted 470 trees with the FEA Trees for Cities initiative. This equates to offsetting 210 tonnes of carbon dioxide over a one hundred year life cycle of a tree. 'These trees represent Rational's and our DEAL dealers' commitment to sustainability, and will also help the dealers offset their carbon footprints,' says Lohse. 'Reducing the effects of man-made climate change will require serious efforts and long-term thinking, which is why we are proud to support an initiative such as this.'