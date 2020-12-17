Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RAA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/17 11:00:14 am
719.5 EUR   -0.90%
10:35aRATIONAL : plants trees as a ‘thank you' to dealers.
PU
12/15DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -6-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RATIONAL : plants trees as a ‘thank you' to dealers.

12/17/2020 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

'Despite these obstacles, the DEAL dealers were eager to learn about the new equipment and rose to the challenge,' says Simon Lohse, managing director of Rational UK. 'They played an integral role bringing these innovative launches to customers in some of the most trying conditions ever experienced.'

The latest Rational cooking systems also represent significant advances in sustainability - for example, the iCombi Pro delivers up to 50% higher productivity, 10% shorter cooking time and 10% lower energy consumption compared to its predecessor model. Meanwhile the iVario offers up to 40 % lower energy consumption and up to 70 % lower water consumption, compared to conventional appliances.

'Sustainability is a key focus both for Rational and for our DEAL dealers,' says Lohse. 'The dealers really helped us drive that message into the market. That's why we decided to link with the FEA's Trees for Cities initiative. By planting trees together, we are helping support a better future.'

In fact, Rational UK has planted 470 trees with the FEA Trees for Cities initiative. This equates to offsetting 210 tonnes of carbon dioxide over a one hundred year life cycle of a tree. 'These trees represent Rational's and our DEAL dealers' commitment to sustainability, and will also help the dealers offset their carbon footprints,' says Lohse. 'Reducing the effects of man-made climate change will require serious efforts and long-term thinking, which is why we are proud to support an initiative such as this.'

Disclaimer

Rational AG published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 15:34:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
10:35aRATIONAL : plants trees as a ‘thank you' to dealers.
PU
12/15DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -6-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
12/15DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
12/15RATIONAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
12/10DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -6-
DJ
12/10DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -5-
DJ
12/10DGAP-PVR : RATIONAL AG: Release according to -4-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 627 M 768 M 768 M
Net income 2020 66,7 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
Net cash 2020 216 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2020 124x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 8 255 M 10 053 M 10 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 2 213
Free-Float 41,9%
Chart RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 493,56 €
Last Close Price 726,00 €
Spread / Highest target -16,0%
Spread / Average Target -32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Lintz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT1.26%10 053
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.19.34%5 862
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD28.10%3 785
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-8.02%3 756
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.123.94%2 855
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED1.11%1 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ