Rational : iCombi Pro Wins 2020 GOOD DESIGN Award.

The Rational iCombi Pro combi-steamer is the recipient of the 2020 GOOD DESIGN Award that honours its innovative design, new technologies, form, function, utility, aesthetics, energy efficiency, and sensitivity to the environment.





Established in Chicago in 1950, GOOD DESIGN is one of the oldest and most prestigious awards for design excellence worldwide. The annual awards are administered by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, and entries are judged by a jury of experts. This year saw a record number of submissions from designers and manufacturers around the world.

In the Kitchen and Appliances category, the Rational iCombi Pro is recognised for its sleek and attractive glass-and-steel appearance appropriate for interactive open kitchen concepts. The large glass door and bright LED lighting allow a quick view inside, and the easy-to-open door features a large ergonomically shaped handle with a stainless-steel inlay. The same stainless-steel inlay is found on the Rational rotary dial beneath the touch screen, and on other Rational appliances, visually uniting the family of Rational products. The seamless interior with no sharp edges and high-quality materials renders it easy to clean and hygienically flawless. The large control panel with touch screen technology, modern fonts, and illustrations is easy to read and operate. The iCombi Pro product line was launched globally in 2020.





"The ultimate design goal of every Rational product is the same: it must provide a benefit to the customer," said Peter Wiedemann, Chief Technical Officer at Rational. "The iCombi Pro shows that a cooking system can be both sophisticated and aesthetically pleasing, and we are delighted to receive this distinguished honour that recognises the innovation and design that goes into our products."

For seventy years, the GOOD DESIGN award has highlighted the leading and best contemporary design produced around the world. Rational joins a distinguished class of respected brands known for their innovation, design and commercial success. The 2020 awarded corporations include visionary, market leaders such as Alessi SpA, Braun AG, Google Inc., Nissan and Peloton. Past product winners range from the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and a NASA spaceship to a paper clip, each of them a display of superior design excellence and unparalleled function.