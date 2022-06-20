Ratnamani Metals & Tubes : Newspaper Advertisements

|
RMTL/SEC/TDS ON DIVIDEND/2022-23
June 20, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Corporate Relationship Department
"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,
1st Floor, New Trading Ring,
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
Rotunda Building, P. J. Tower,
Bandra (E),
Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Company Code : 520111
Company Code : RATNAMANI
Subject: Publication of Newspaper Advertisement for the attention of the Shareholders of the Company for Deduction of Tax at Source (TDS) on Dividend payment for the Financial Year 2021-22and Updation of their PAN, Email Address and Bank Account details
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to the above subject, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the publication in newspaper for the attention of the Shareholders w.r.t. Deduction of Tax at Source (TDS) on Dividend payment for the Financial Year 2021-22 and Updation of their PAN, Email Address and Bank Account details, published in the Financial Express, English Edition and Financial Express, Gujarati Edition, dated June 20, 2022.
The above information will be made available on the website of the Company at www.ratnamani.com.
Kindly take the above on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For, RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED
Digitally signed by Maloo
Maloo Anil AnilDate: 2022.06.20 11:31:23 +05'30'
ANIL MALOO
COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER
Encl.: As above
Disclaimer
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:01 UTC.