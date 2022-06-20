Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited
  News
  Summary
    520111   INE703B01027

RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED

(520111)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
2364.65 INR   -4.94%
2364.65 INR   -4.94%
02:24aRATNAMANI METALS & TUBES : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
02:04aRATNAMANI METALS & TUBES : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
06/17Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Gets New Orders Worth $26 Million
MT
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes : Newspaper Advertisements

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
RMTL/SEC/TDS ON DIVIDEND/2022-23

June 20, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

"Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

1st Floor, New Trading Ring,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Rotunda Building, P. J. Tower,

Bandra (E),

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Company Code : 520111

Company Code : RATNAMANI

Subject: Publication of Newspaper Advertisement for the attention of the Shareholders of the Company for Deduction of Tax at Source (TDS) on Dividend payment for the Financial Year 2021-22and Updation of their PAN, Email Address and Bank Account details

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the above subject, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the publication in newspaper for the attention of the Shareholders w.r.t. Deduction of Tax at Source (TDS) on Dividend payment for the Financial Year 2021-22 and Updation of their PAN, Email Address and Bank Account details, published in the Financial Express, English Edition and Financial Express, Gujarati Edition, dated June 20, 2022.

The above information will be made available on the website of the Company at www.ratnamani.com.

Kindly take the above on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For, RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED

Digitally signed by Maloo

Maloo Anil AnilDate: 2022.06.20 11:31:23 +05'30'

ANIL MALOO

COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Encl.: As above

Disclaimer

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 31 116 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2022 3 148 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,1x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 110 B 1 416 M 1 416 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 247
Free-Float 26,9%
Managers and Directors
Jayantilal Mistrimal Sanghvi Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Prakash Mistrimal Sanghvi Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Vimal Kumar Katta Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Accounts
Vinodkumar M. Agrawal Independent Non-Executive Director
Pravinchandra M. Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED21.62%1 416
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-10.20%21 318
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-6.22%17 143
JSW STEEL LIMITED-15.48%17 087
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-5.42%14 555
TERNIUM S.A.-15.19%7 246