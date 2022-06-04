Ratnamani Metals & Tubes : Spurt in Volume

RMTL/SEC/REPLY-SURV/2022-23 June 4, 2022

Shri Binoy Yohannan,

Associate Vice President, Surveillance National Stock Exchange of India Limited "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Company code : RATNAMANI Subject : Reply to clarification sought with respect to "Increase in Volume" Ref. : Your letter No.NSE/CM/Surceillance/11982 dated June 3, 2022

Dear Sir,

We refer to your letter no.NSE/CM/Surveillance/11982 dated June 3, 2022 received through e- mail, seeking clarification in the matter of significant increase in volume of equity shares of the Company across exchanges, in the recent past.

We would like to inform that there is no event, information and/or announcement, which is required to be informed to the Stock Exchanges in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price volume movement of the Company's Scrip. The movement in the volume is purely market driven and is based on the market conditions.

We would also like to confirm that the Company has been regularly disseminating all unpublished price sensitive information from time to time in terms of the Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations and we assure you of Company's continued adherence to the same.

Kindly take the above on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For, RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED

Maloo Anil Digitally signed by Maloo Anil Date: 2022.06.04 09:49:42

+05'30'

ANIL MALOO

COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER