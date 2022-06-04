Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    520111   INE703B01027

RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED

(520111)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  06-02
2497.75 INR   -4.15%
12:52aRATNAMANI METALS & TUBES : Spurt in Volume
PU
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/18Ratnamani Metals Board Recommends Bonus Issue of Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes : Spurt in Volume

06/04/2022 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RMTL/SEC/REPLY-SURV/2022-23

June 4, 2022

Shri Binoy Yohannan,

Associate Vice President, Surveillance National Stock Exchange of India Limited "Exchange Plaza", 5th Floor,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Company code : RATNAMANI

Subject

: Reply to clarification sought with respect to "Increase in Volume"

Ref.

: Your letter No.NSE/CM/Surceillance/11982 dated June 3, 2022

Dear Sir,

We refer to your letter no.NSE/CM/Surveillance/11982 dated June 3, 2022 received through e- mail, seeking clarification in the matter of significant increase in volume of equity shares of the Company across exchanges, in the recent past.

We would like to inform that there is no event, information and/or announcement, which is required to be informed to the Stock Exchanges in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price volume movement of the Company's Scrip. The movement in the volume is purely market driven and is based on the market conditions.

We would also like to confirm that the Company has been regularly disseminating all unpublished price sensitive information from time to time in terms of the Regulations 30 of the Listing Regulations and we assure you of Company's continued adherence to the same.

Kindly take the above on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For, RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED

Maloo Anil Digitally signed by Maloo Anil Date: 2022.06.04 09:49:42

+05'30'

ANIL MALOO

COMPANY SECRETARY & COMPLIANCE OFFICER

Disclaimer

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 04:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED
12:52aRATNAMANI METALS & TUBES : Spurt in Volume
PU
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/18Ratnamani Metals Board Recommends Bonus Issue of Shares
MT
05/18Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended on Ma..
CI
05/12Ratnamani Metals & Tubes to Consider Issuance of Bonus Shares
MT
05/06Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Bags New Domestic Orders Worth Nearly $27 Million
MT
04/18Ratnamani Metals Recieves Orders Worth Over $44 Million
MT
04/18RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES : Awarding orders/contract
PU
04/18Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited Announces Receipt of New Domestic and Export Orders Du..
CI
03/21Ratnamani Metals Bags New Order Worth Nearly $78 Million
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31 116 M 401 M 401 M
Net income 2022 3 148 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,1x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 117 B 1 502 M 1 502 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 247
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2 497,75
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jayantilal Mistrimal Sanghvi Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Prakash Mistrimal Sanghvi Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Vimal Kumar Katta Chief Financial Officer, SVP-Finance & Accounts
Vinodkumar M. Agrawal Independent Non-Executive Director
Pravinchandra M. Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATNAMANI METALS & TUBES LIMITED28.47%1 502
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-9.22%21 733
JSW STEEL LIMITED-14.25%17 810
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-4.53%17 800
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.83%15 391
TERNIUM S.A.1.19%8 645