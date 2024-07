Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of diverse range of stainless-steel (SS) products with its manufacturing facilities located in Baroda and Ahmedabad State of Gujarat. Its product portfolio includes diversified variety of stainless-steel pipes in various specifications and sizes having wide applications in varied industries. The Company is focuses on producing finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes, and tubes. It manufactures SS finishing sheets, SS washers and SS solar mounting hooks at its Unit I and SS pipes and tubes at its Unit II. Its applications include automotive, solar power, wind energy, power plants, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, sanitary and plumbing, instrumentation, electro mechanics, architecture, building and construction, electrical appliances, transportation, kitchen appliances, and chimney liners. Its products are used in both commercial and residential sector and are sold within India and overseas.