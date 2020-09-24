|
Ratos : Bolagsöversikt Q2
Ratos companies, share
|
Ratos´s companies 30 June 2020
|
Adjusted for the size of Ratos's holding
|
Net sales
|
EBITDA
|
MSEK
|
2020 Q2
|
2019 Q2
|
2020 Q1-2
|
2019 Q1-2
|
19/20 LTM
|
2019
|
2020 Q2
|
2019 Q2
|
2020 Q1-2
|
2019 Q1-2
|
19/20 LTM
|
2019
|
Aibel
|
906
|
916
|
1,967
|
1,698
|
4,288
|
4,019
|
51
|
75
|
100
|
148
|
275
|
323
|
airteam
|
242
|
186
|
435
|
351
|
879
|
795
|
20
|
15
|
29
|
20
|
80
|
72
|
Bisnode
|
633
|
655
|
1,288
|
1,303
|
2,623
|
2,638
|
132
|
118
|
232
|
203
|
533
|
504
|
Diab
|
562
|
469
|
1,023
|
891
|
1,933
|
1,801
|
108
|
78
|
197
|
138
|
333
|
274
|
HENT
|
1,548
|
1,752
|
3,201
|
3,300
|
6,834
|
6,933
|
33
|
-50
|
82
|
-24
|
167
|
62
|
HL Display
|
347
|
393
|
747
|
787
|
1,530
|
1,571
|
62
|
55
|
117
|
105
|
226
|
215
|
Kvdbil
|
101
|
94
|
194
|
185
|
394
|
384
|
14
|
10
|
27
|
22
|
61
|
56
|
LEDiL
|
62
|
66
|
135
|
139
|
284
|
288
|
19
|
14
|
39
|
36
|
76
|
73
|
Oase Outdoors
|
131
|
120
|
231
|
255
|
312
|
335
|
35
|
14
|
47
|
38
|
23
|
14
|
Plantasjen
|
2,366
|
2,096
|
2,911
|
2,708
|
4,506
|
4,303
|
816
|
636
|
768
|
600
|
809
|
642
|
Speed Group
|
127
|
122
|
247
|
241
|
502
|
495
|
27
|
2
|
48
|
14
|
91
|
57
|
TFS
|
201
|
234
|
434
|
457
|
900
|
923
|
8
|
9
|
26
|
17
|
9
|
0
|
Total adjusted for Ratos´s holding
|
7,227
|
7,103
|
12,814
|
12,314
|
24,986
|
24,486
|
1,326
|
976
|
1,710
|
1,317
|
2,685
|
2,292
|
Change
|
2%
|
4%
|
2%
|
36%
|
30%
|
17%
|
EBITA
|
EBT
|
MSEK
|
2020 Q2
|
2019 Q2
|
2020 Q1-2
|
2019 Q1-2
|
19/20 LTM
|
2019
|
2020 Q2
|
2019 Q2
|
2020 Q1-2
|
2019 Q1-2
|
19/20 LTM
|
2019
|
Aibel
|
30
|
53
|
59
|
106
|
190
|
237
|
19
|
21
|
-4
|
40
|
63
|
107
|
airteam
|
19
|
13
|
24
|
16
|
71
|
63
|
18
|
11
|
23
|
14
|
67
|
57
|
Bisnode
|
91
|
76
|
149
|
122
|
365
|
338
|
115
|
37
|
144
|
57
|
327
|
240
|
Diab
|
84
|
55
|
151
|
92
|
244
|
186
|
28
|
46
|
96
|
75
|
148
|
127
|
HENT
|
20
|
-61
|
55
|
-43
|
115
|
18
|
23
|
-59
|
46
|
-38
|
106
|
22
|
HL Display
|
42
|
37
|
78
|
68
|
147
|
138
|
35
|
31
|
62
|
51
|
113
|
102
|
Kvdbil
|
7
|
4
|
11
|
10
|
33
|
31
|
6
|
3
|
10
|
9
|
30
|
29
|
LEDiL
|
14
|
9
|
28
|
27
|
55
|
54
|
13
|
7
|
26
|
24
|
51
|
48
|
Oase Outdoors
|
34
|
13
|
44
|
35
|
17
|
8
|
31
|
10
|
38
|
29
|
5
|
-3
|
Plantasjen
|
696
|
514
|
527
|
355
|
324
|
153
|
615
|
428
|
357
|
185
|
-33
|
-205
|
Speed Group
|
11
|
-13
|
17
|
-17
|
30
|
-3
|
7
|
-18
|
10
|
-27
|
13
|
-24
|
TFS
|
1
|
3
|
12
|
5
|
-20
|
-27
|
1
|
2
|
10
|
3
|
-22
|
-29
|
Total adjusted for Ratos´s holding
|
1,047
|
703
|
1,154
|
778
|
1,573
|
1,197
|
909
|
518
|
817
|
420
|
867
|
470
|
Change
|
49%
|
48%
|
31%
|
75%
|
94%
|
84%
|
Cash flow from operations
|
Interest-bearing net debt
|
Ratos´s holding (%)
|
MSEK
|
2020 Q2
|
2019 Q2
|
2020 Q1-2
|
2019 Q1-2
|
19/20 LTM
|
2019
|
6/30/20
|
3/31/19
|
12/31/19
|
6/30/20
|
Aibel
|
-77
|
42
|
-98
|
39
|
292
|
428
|
872
|
1,285
|
910
|
32
|
airteam
|
54
|
21
|
85
|
5
|
129
|
49
|
69
|
200
|
141
|
70
|
Bisnode
|
82
|
41
|
200
|
153
|
324
|
277
|
1,116
|
1,106
|
1,228
|
70
|
Diab
|
-16
|
-9
|
-17
|
13
|
-71
|
-41
|
933
|
768
|
880
|
96
|
HENT
|
-117
|
-76
|
11
|
-69
|
30
|
-50
|
-272
|
-334
|
-294
|
73
|
HL Display
|
56
|
68
|
94
|
46
|
195
|
146
|
349
|
516
|
438
|
99
|
Kvdbil
|
8
|
4
|
20
|
14
|
32
|
26
|
60
|
80
|
76
|
100
|
LEDiL
|
14
|
11
|
30
|
27
|
58
|
55
|
120
|
202
|
149
|
66
|
Oase Outdoors
|
80
|
57
|
16
|
-22
|
57
|
20
|
197
|
275
|
210
|
78
|
Plantasjen
|
1,135
|
936
|
747
|
607
|
149
|
9
|
4,136
|
4,682
|
5,260
|
99
|
Speed Group
|
6
|
9
|
16
|
10
|
13
|
8
|
333
|
263
|
347
|
70
|
TFS
|
11
|
-28
|
22
|
-24
|
67
|
21
|
24
|
151
|
55
|
100
|
Total adjusted for Ratos´s holding
|
1,236
|
1,075
|
1,127
|
801
|
1,275
|
948
|
7,935
|
9,192
|
9,401
|
Change
|
15%
|
41%
|
34%
|
-14%
