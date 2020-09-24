Log in
RATOS    RATO B   SE0000111940

RATOS

(RATO B)
09/24 09:26:46 am
32 SEK   -0.87%
09:10aRATOS : Bolagsöversikt Q2
PU
09/22RATOS : The Board of Directors of Ratos proposes a reinstated dividend
PU
09/22RATOS : The Board of Directors of Ratos proposes a reinstated dividend
AQ
Ratos : Bolagsöversikt Q2

09/24/2020 | 09:10am EDT
Ratos companies, share
Ratos´s companies 30 June 2020
Adjusted for the size of Ratos's holding
Net sales EBITDA
MSEK 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q1-2 2019 Q1-2 19/20 LTM 2019 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q1-2 2019 Q1-2 19/20 LTM 2019
Aibel 906 916 1,967 1,698 4,288 4,019 51 75 100 148 275 323
airteam 242 186 435 351 879 795 20 15 29 20 80 72
Bisnode 633 655 1,288 1,303 2,623 2,638 132 118 232 203 533 504
Diab 562 469 1,023 891 1,933 1,801 108 78 197 138 333 274
HENT 1,548 1,752 3,201 3,300 6,834 6,933 33 -50 82 -24 167 62
HL Display 347 393 747 787 1,530 1,571 62 55 117 105 226 215
Kvdbil 101 94 194 185 394 384 14 10 27 22 61 56
LEDiL 62 66 135 139 284 288 19 14 39 36 76 73
Oase Outdoors 131 120 231 255 312 335 35 14 47 38 23 14
Plantasjen 2,366 2,096 2,911 2,708 4,506 4,303 816 636 768 600 809 642
Speed Group 127 122 247 241 502 495 27 2 48 14 91 57
TFS 201 234 434 457 900 923 8 9 26 17 9 0
Total adjusted for Ratos´s holding 7,227 7,103 12,814 12,314 24,986 24,486 1,326 976 1,710 1,317 2,685 2,292
Change 2% 4% 2% 36% 30% 17%
EBITA EBT
MSEK 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q1-2 2019 Q1-2 19/20 LTM 2019 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q1-2 2019 Q1-2 19/20 LTM 2019
Aibel 30 53 59 106 190 237 19 21 -4 40 63 107
airteam 19 13 24 16 71 63 18 11 23 14 67 57
Bisnode 91 76 149 122 365 338 115 37 144 57 327 240
Diab 84 55 151 92 244 186 28 46 96 75 148 127
HENT 20 -61 55 -43 115 18 23 -59 46 -38 106 22
HL Display 42 37 78 68 147 138 35 31 62 51 113 102
Kvdbil 7 4 11 10 33 31 6 3 10 9 30 29
LEDiL 14 9 28 27 55 54 13 7 26 24 51 48
Oase Outdoors 34 13 44 35 17 8 31 10 38 29 5 -3
Plantasjen 696 514 527 355 324 153 615 428 357 185 -33 -205
Speed Group 11 -13 17 -17 30 -3 7 -18 10 -27 13 -24
TFS 1 3 12 5 -20 -27 1 2 10 3 -22 -29
Total adjusted for Ratos´s holding 1,047 703 1,154 778 1,573 1,197 909 518 817 420 867 470
Change 49% 48% 31% 75% 94% 84%
Cash flow from operations Interest-bearing net debt Ratos´s holding (%)
MSEK 2020 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q1-2 2019 Q1-2 19/20 LTM 2019 6/30/20 3/31/19 12/31/19 6/30/20
Aibel -77 42 -98 39 292 428 872 1,285 910 32
airteam 54 21 85 5 129 49 69 200 141 70
Bisnode 82 41 200 153 324 277 1,116 1,106 1,228 70
Diab -16 -9 -17 13 -71 -41 933 768 880 96
HENT -117 -76 11 -69 30 -50 -272 -334 -294 73
HL Display 56 68 94 46 195 146 349 516 438 99
Kvdbil 8 4 20 14 32 26 60 80 76 100
LEDiL 14 11 30 27 58 55 120 202 149 66
Oase Outdoors 80 57 16 -22 57 20 197 275 210 78
Plantasjen 1,135 936 747 607 149 9 4,136 4,682 5,260 99
Speed Group 6 9 16 10 13 8 333 263 347 70
TFS 11 -28 22 -24 67 21 24 151 55 100
Total adjusted for Ratos´s holding 1,236 1,075 1,127 801 1,275 948 7,935 9,192 9,401
Change 15% 41% 34% -14%
AARO Report State
B
{92FDAB03-5848-4972-9E24-00BA1C30F55F}
"AARO Report State" - Do not change or remove this sheet!
<?xml version="1.0"?>

Disclaimer

Ratos AB published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 13:09:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 10 367 M 1 155 M 1 141 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 12 200
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart RATOS
Duration : Period :
Ratos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 34,00 SEK
Last Close Price 32,28 SEK
Spread / Highest target 5,33%
Spread / Average Target 5,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,33%
Managers
NameTitle
Jonas Olof Wiström Chief Executive Officer & Director
Per-Olof Ragnar Söderberg Chairman
Per Gösta Magnusson Director-Operations
Terese Svensson Director-Operations
Jonas Ågrup Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATOS-3.41%1 155
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-4.42%24 090
EQT AB46.69%16 967
MBB SE10.55%545
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-22.18%540
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA-63.03%483
