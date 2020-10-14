Ratos : Nomination Committee and 2021 AGM

2020-10-14

Ratos's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held on 5 May 2021 at Skandiascenen, Cirkus, in Stockholm, Sweden.

In accordance with the policy for appointing Ratos's Nomination Committee, it is hereby announced that the company's major owners/owner constellations have appointed a Nomination Committee with the Chairman of the Board Per-Olof Söderberg as the convener.

The Nomination Committee comprises the following individuals:

Jenny Parnesten, nominated by the Ragnar Söderberg Foundation, and own and related parties' holdings

Jan Söderberg, own holdings

Maria Söderberg, nominated by the Torsten Söderberg Foundation, and own holdings

Erik Brändström, nominated by Spiltan Fonder AB

Martin Gärtner, nominated by SEB Investment Management

Per-Olof Söderberg, Chairman of Ratos's Board

The Nomination Committee has nominated Jenny Parnesten as Chairman.

In accordance with an AGM resolution, the Nomination Committee shall evaluate the composition and work of the Board of Directors and draft proposals for the 2021 AGM regarding:

election of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board

election of Auditor (in cooperation with the Audit Committee)

remuneration to Board members and auditors

election of Chairman of the AGM

where necessary, changes to principles for composition of the next Nomination Committee

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may send an e-mail to helena.jansson@ratos.com (subject line 'To the Nomination Committee') or a letter to Ratos Nomination Committee, Helena Jansson, Ratos AB, Box 1661, SE-111 96 Stockholm, Sweden, not later than 31 January 2021.

Shareholders who wish to submit a proposal for consideration at the AGM should send such a proposal to the Chairman of the Board (at the above address) not later than 17 March 2021 in order for the proposal to be included in the notice of the AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Parnesten, Chairman of Nomination Committee, +46 70 742 51 77

Per-Olof Söderberg, Chairman of the Board, Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98

About Ratos:

Ratos is a business group consisting of 12 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Consumer & Technology and Industry. In total, the companies have SEK 38 billion in sales and EBITA of SEK 1.8 billion. Our business concept is to develop mid-sized companies headquartered in the Nordics that are or can become market leaders. We enable independent mid-sized companies to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas for Ratos. Everything we do is based on Ratos's core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People.