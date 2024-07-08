The Interim report January-June 2024 will be released on Thursday 18 July at 07.00 CEST.

At 09.00 CEST will Jonas Wiström, President and CEO, and Jonas Ågrup, CFO, present the report.

The presentation can be followed on Youtube via the following link;

https://youtube.com/live/_2p3gwcr-lM?feature=share

The live presentation will be recorded and is available afterwards via the same link.

Participants who wish to ask questions live are asked to pre-register, please send an e-mail to helena.jansson@ratos.com in advance for a personal invitation.

The presentation and report will be available on www.ratos.com after publication.

Representatives of the media are welcome to contact Josefine Uppling, VP Communication, for interview requests.

For further information, please contact:

Josefine Uppling, Vice President Communication

+46 76 114 54 21

josefine.uppling@ratos.com