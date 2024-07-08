English Swedish
Published: 2024-07-08 08:30:00 CEST
Ratos AB
Investor News
Invitation to the presentation of Ratos Interim report January-June 2024

The Interim report January-June 2024 will be released on Thursday 18 July at 07.00 CEST.

At 09.00 CEST will Jonas Wiström, President and CEO, and Jonas Ågrup, CFO, present the report.

The presentation can be followed on Youtube via the following link;
https://youtube.com/live/_2p3gwcr-lM?feature=share

The live presentation will be recorded and is available afterwards via the same link.

Participants who wish to ask questions live are asked to pre-register, please send an e-mail to helena.jansson@ratos.com in advance for a personal invitation.

The presentation and report will be available on www.ratos.com after publication.

Representatives of the media are welcome to contact Josefine Uppling, VP Communication, for interview requests.

For further information, please contact:
Josefine Uppling, Vice President Communication
+46 76 114 54 21
josefine.uppling@ratos.com

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 17 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 34 billion in net sales (LTM). We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.

Attachments:
Invitation to the presentation of Ratos Interim report January-June 2024.pdf

This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ratos AB published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 06:34:05 UTC.