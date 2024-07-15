The construction group SSEA Group has secured four new contracts in its important geographic regions of Stockholm and Gothenburg in Sweden, of which the largest is worth SEK 800 million and was signed with the municipality of Kungälv in the Gothenburg area. The contract pertains to the development and construction of a new arena area with a swimming facility, two indoor ice rinks, two sports halls and an ice stadium. The total value of all four new contracts is approximately SEK 1.1 billion.

All four projects will be carried out as partnering projects, with SSEA Group involved in the early stages and thus in the development phase.

"SSEA Group has added four excellent projects to its backlog of orders that are entirely in line with our business model and our strategic focus on conducting partnering projects together with our customers. We're pleased that our customers have entrusted us with these assignments and look forward to many years of rewarding collaboration," says Christian Johansson Gebauer, Chairman of the Board of SSEA Group and President, Business Area Construction & Services, Ratos.

"I'm very proud that we have secured these four projects. SSEA Group's employees have put in a lot of work, both ahead of and during the tendering period. Now we're looking forward to getting started with all four projects and helping our customers to realise the most important priorities of the projects," says Christian Wieland, CEO, SSEA Group.

Information about the four contracts

New arena area in Kungälv - SEK 800 million

In Kungälv, just north of Gothenburg, SSEA Group has a signed an agreement with the municipality of Kungälv to develop and construct a new arena area with a swimming facility, two indoor ice rinks, two sports halls and an ice stadium.

Three other contracts - total value approximately SEK 300 million

Renovation of Vattenpalatset in Lerum

In Lerum, just east of Gothenburg, SSEA Group was awarded the contract for the renovation of Vattenpalatset. The project will involve a major renovation and refurbishment of the existing swimming facility from 1988.

Mobility hub in Väsjön

SSEA Group has an ongoing school project in the new development area around Väsjön together with the municipality of Sollentuna. The municipality has now chosen to exercise an option in the agreement and task SSEA Group with constructing the new mobility hub for the area.

Renovation of preschools in the municipality of Ekerö

In the municipality of Ekerö, SSEA Group has signed an agreement with the municipality to renovate two existing preschools. One of these was included as an option in the agreement.

In all cases, the transactions include a fixed fee for SSEA Group, and the customer's evaluation of potential partners emphasised the organisation's experience, earlier reference projects and a description of the proposed execution of each project.

About SSEA Group

SSEA Group has solid expertise in large and technically complex collaboration/partnering projects. SSEA Group carries out construction projects for customers in the private and public sectors across Sweden. The project portfolio includes Sweden's tallest timber building, Sara Kulturhus in Skellefteå, who won the Träpriset 2024, one of Sweden's most prestigious architectural tour prizes, awarded by Svenskt Trä.

For more information, please contact:

Josefine Uppling, VP Communication & Sustainability, Ratos, +46 76 114 54 21

Christian Wieland, CEO, SSEA Group, +46 70 654 09 30