"We are proud that Semcon has now had its climate goal approved by SBTi. It shows that Semcon's own climate work is scientifically based, and it is another important piece of the puzzle in Ratos's group-wide sustainability work. It is a result of purposeful work at Semcon and a conviction that everyone needs to contribute to the journey towards net-zero" says Josefine Uppling, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Ratos.

Semcon's near-term science-based target, which has now been approved by the SBTi, is the following:

Semcon commits to reduce absolute scope 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. (The target boundary includes biogenic land-related emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks.)

"Semcon has a strong combination of engineering, digital and sustainability expertise, and we support our customers in the development of green technologies, the transition to net-zero and circular value chains, and much more. While our largest possibility to contribute to the shift to a net-zero society is through our customer projects, we ourselves must do what is required of all companies and organisations right now. The approval of our climate target by the SBTi validates that our commitment is in line with the 1.5°C ambition," says Markus Granlund, CEO of Semcon.

In June 2021, Semcon committed to setting climate targets in line with the 1.5 °C ambition with the SBTi. Due to Ratos's acquisition of Semcon in 2022, Semcon's proposal for near-term target was then submitted in December 2022. The target was resubmitted in November 2023 as the Group structure changed following the divestment of Semcon's Product Information business area (today independent company Aleido).

Since 2021, Semcon's overall commitment is to halve emissions by 2030 and be net-zero by 2040, with 2019 as the base year. It's largest sources of emissions are linked to employee commuting, business travel and purchased goods and services.

About Semcon

Semcon is an international technology partner for companies and organisations in transformation. The company combines engineering expertise, digital services and sustainability know-how in a unique offering for product, production and service development. Always based on human needs and behaviour. Their experts and cross-functional teams make their customers more competitive and improve the user experience and sustainability of their solutions. Because a sustainable future requires innovative thinking and new perspectives. Semcon has approximately 1,400 employees in more than 20 offices in Sweden, Norway and Brazil. Read more at www.semcon.com.

About the Science Based Target initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' targets. To read more, visit www.sciencebasedtargets.org.

