Published: 2024-06-28 08:00:00 CEST Ratos AB

Total number of voting rights and capital Ratos AB - change in number of shares and votes The last opportunity to exercise warrants according to the incentive program for the CEO and other key personnel in Ratos decided on by the 2019 Annual General Meeting was completed in June 2024. Through the exercise of 100,000 warrants, the number of Class B shares increased by 100,000 and the number of votes by 10,000. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 1,031,264,917.20. Before exercise of warrants and conversion, no.

After exercise of warrants and conversion, no. Class A shares: 84,637,060

Class A shares: 84,637,060 Class B shares: 242,648,628

Class B shares: 242,748,628 Total number of shares: 327,285,688

Total number of shares: 327,385,688 Total number of votes: 108,901,922.80

Total number of votes: 108,911,922.80 For further information, please contact:

Magnus Stephensen, General Counsel

+46 72 517 52 00 This information is information that Ratos AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2024-06-28 08:00 CEST. About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 17 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 34 billion in net sales (LTM). We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas. Attachments:

