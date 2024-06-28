Ratos AB
The last opportunity to exercise warrants according to the incentive program for the CEO and other key personnel in Ratos decided on by the 2019 Annual General Meeting was completed in June 2024. Through the exercise of 100,000 warrants, the number of Class B shares increased by 100,000 and the number of votes by 10,000. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 1,031,264,917.20.
Before exercise of warrants and conversion, no.
After exercise of warrants and conversion, no.
Class A shares:
84,637,060
Class A shares:
84,637,060
Class B shares:
242,648,628
Class B shares:
242,748,628
Total number of shares:
327,285,688
Total number of shares:
327,385,688
Total number of votes:
108,901,922.80
Total number of votes:
108,911,922.80
For further information, please contact:
Magnus Stephensen, General Counsel
+46 72 517 52 00
This information is information that Ratos AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2024-06-28 08:00 CEST.
About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 17 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 34 billion in net sales (LTM). We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.
Ratos AB is a Sweden-based private equity company. It owns and develops over 10 unlisted medium-sized enterprises in Nordic region. Enterprises are active in various sectors, such as industry, consumer goods, services and life science, among others. The Companyâs portfolio comprises Aibel, the supplier of maintenance and modification services for production platforms and onshore installations within oil and gas industry; Bisnode, the data and analytics company; HENT, the construction company with focus on public and commercial real estate; Plantasjen, the chain for sales of plants and gardening accessories; HL Display, the supplier of products and solutions for in-store communication and merchandising; and Diab, the manufacturer of materials for sandwich composite structures, among others enterprises.