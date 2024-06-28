Ratos AB is a Sweden-based private equity company. It owns and develops over 10 unlisted medium-sized enterprises in Nordic region. Enterprises are active in various sectors, such as industry, consumer goods, services and life science, among others. The Companyâs portfolio comprises Aibel, the supplier of maintenance and modification services for production platforms and onshore installations within oil and gas industry; Bisnode, the data and analytics company; HENT, the construction company with focus on public and commercial real estate; Plantasjen, the chain for sales of plants and gardening accessories; HL Display, the supplier of products and solutions for in-store communication and merchandising; and Diab, the manufacturer of materials for sandwich composite structures, among others enterprises.