2024-06-28
From June 25, Modular Finance is the new distributor of Rato's press releases. If you are a subscriber via the Ratos website, everything works as usual and you do not need to do anything. If you are a subscriber to Ratos press releases via Cision, you need to register again here Subscribe for Ratos news.
