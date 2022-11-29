RattanIndia Enterprises : General updates

November 29, 2022 Scrip Code - 534597 RTNINDIA BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai 400 001 Mumbai 400 051

Subject: Receipt of Certificate of Registration for Neotec Insurance Brokers Limited, to act as a Direct Insurance Broker (Life & General) from IRDAI.

Ref: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation to our previous intimation dated October 04, 2022, we wish to inform you that Neotec Insurance Brokers Limited ("Neotec") a wholly owned subsidiary of the RattanIndia Enterprises Limited ("Company") has received Certificate of Registration to act as a Direct Insurance Broker (Life & General) from IRDAI. The same was issued and received by us yesterday i.e. on November 28, 2022.

The details required as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:

a) name of the regulatory or licensing authority The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) b) brief details of the approval/license obtained/ Certificate of Registration to act as a Direct withdrawn/ surrendered Insurance Broker (Life & General) c) impact/relevance of such approval/license to Certificate of Registration will enable the listed entity Neotec to start business as a Direct Insurance Broker (Life & General) d) withdrawal/cancellation or suspension of N.A. licence/approval by the regulatory or licensing authority, with reasons for such action, estimated impact (monetary or otherwise) on the listed entity and penalty, if any. e) period for which such approval/license is/was Certificate of Registration is valid from valid November 28, 2022 to November 27, 2025

You are requested to take the above intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For RattanIndia Enterprises Limited