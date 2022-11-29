RattanIndia Enterprises : General updates

Subject: Receipt of Certificate of Registration for Neotec Insurance Brokers Limited, to act as a Direct Insurance Broker (Life & General) from IRDAI.
Ref: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015.
Dear Sir/Madam,
In continuation to our previous intimation dated October 04, 2022, we wish to inform you that Neotec Insurance Brokers Limited ("Neotec") a wholly owned subsidiary of the RattanIndia Enterprises Limited ("Company") has received Certificate of Registration to act as a Direct Insurance Broker (Life & General) from IRDAI. The same was issued and received by us yesterday i.e. on November 28, 2022.
The details required as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:
a)
name of the regulatory or licensing authority
The
Insurance
Regulatory
and
Development Authority of India (IRDAI)
b)
brief details of the approval/license obtained/
Certificate of Registration to act as a Direct
withdrawn/ surrendered
Insurance Broker (Life & General)
c)
impact/relevance of such approval/license to
Certificate of Registration will enable
the listed entity
Neotec to start business as a Direct
Insurance Broker (Life & General)
d)
withdrawal/cancellation or suspension of
N.A.
licence/approval by the regulatory or licensing
authority, with reasons for such action,
estimated impact (monetary or otherwise) on
the listed entity and penalty, if any.
e)
period for which such approval/license is/was
Certificate of Registration is valid from
valid
November 28, 2022 to November 27, 2025
You are requested to take the above intimation on record.
Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 06:20:05 UTC.