RattanIndia Enterprises : General updates

11/29/2022 | 01:21am EST
November 29, 2022

Scrip Code - 534597

RTNINDIA

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza", Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400 001

Mumbai 400 051

Subject: Receipt of Certificate of Registration for Neotec Insurance Brokers Limited, to act as a Direct Insurance Broker (Life & General) from IRDAI.

Ref: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015.

Dear Sir/Madam,

In continuation to our previous intimation dated October 04, 2022, we wish to inform you that Neotec Insurance Brokers Limited ("Neotec") a wholly owned subsidiary of the RattanIndia Enterprises Limited ("Company") has received Certificate of Registration to act as a Direct Insurance Broker (Life & General) from IRDAI. The same was issued and received by us yesterday i.e. on November 28, 2022.

The details required as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,

2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, are as under:

a)

name of the regulatory or licensing authority

The

Insurance

Regulatory

and

Development Authority of India (IRDAI)

b)

brief details of the approval/license obtained/

Certificate of Registration to act as a Direct

withdrawn/ surrendered

Insurance Broker (Life & General)

c)

impact/relevance of such approval/license to

Certificate of Registration will enable

the listed entity

Neotec to start business as a Direct

Insurance Broker (Life & General)

d)

withdrawal/cancellation or suspension of

N.A.

licence/approval by the regulatory or licensing

authority, with reasons for such action,

estimated impact (monetary or otherwise) on

the listed entity and penalty, if any.

e)

period for which such approval/license is/was

Certificate of Registration is valid from

valid

November 28, 2022 to November 27, 2025

You are requested to take the above intimation on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

RAJESH KUMAR ARORA

Digitally signed by RAJESH KUMAR ARORA

DN: cn=RAJESH KUMAR ARORA, c=IN, st=Haryana, o=Personal, title=7316, serialNumber=A4F328096CB59A1F09 70E94B33E59725B36B2ECAED30BB9 E196259CCB324F2E1

Date: 2022.11.29 08:31:14 +05'30'

Rajesh Arora

Company Secretary

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

(formerly RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited)

CIN: L74110DL2010PLC210263

Registered Office: 5th Floor, Tower-B, Worldmark 1, Aerocity, New Delhi -110037

Website: www.rattanindia.com, E-mail:rel@rattanindia.com, Phone: 011 46611666

Disclaimer

Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 06:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
