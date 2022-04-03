Log in
    534597   INE834M01019

RATTANINDIA ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(534597)
07:04aRATTANINDIA ENTERPRISES : Resignation
PU
03/25RATTANINDIA ENTERPRISES : Address Change
PU
03/25Rattanindia Enterprises Limited Announces Change in Registered Office Address
CI
RattanIndia Enterprises : Resignation

04/03/2022 | 07:04am EDT
April 3, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

MUMBAI - 400 001

Mumbai-400 051

Scrip Code- 534597

RTNINDIA

Sub: Intimation regarding change of Chief Financial Officer of the Company

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Part A of Schedule III thereto, we wish to inform that:

  • i) Mr. Amit Jain (PAN: AEUPJ9311H) ceased to be the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

  • ii) Mr. Amit Jain (PAN: AFKPJ7410C) has been appointed as the new CFO of the Company.

The details required to be submitted to the Exchanges, in this regard, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09.09.2015, are enclosed as an Annexure - A (Appointment of Mr. Amit Jain (PAN: AFKPJ7410C) and Annexure - B (Resignation of Mr. Amit Jain (PAN: AEUPJ9311H).

A press release to this effect is attached herewith.

You are requested to take the information on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

Rajesh Arora

Company Secretary

Encl : a/a

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

(formerly RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited)

CIN: L74110DL2010PLC210263

Registered Office: 5th Floor, Tower-B Worldmark-1, Aerocity, New Delhi -110037

Website:www.rttn.in, E-mail:rel@rattanindia.comPhone: 011 46611666

Amit Jain assumes role as Chief Financial Officer, RattanIndia

Enterprises Ltd.

New Delhi, April 03, 2022 - RattanIndia Enterprises (REL), a leading Company building businesses in new-age sectors including electric motorcycles, e-commerce, fintech and drone solutions today shared that industry veteran Amit Jain has assumed role as Chief Financial Officer, Rattan India Enterprises, effective April 2nd, 2022.

Amit comes with nearly 2 decades of rich industry experience in Finance and Operations at marquee institutions such as Global Infrastructure Partners, IDFC, EY, Shapoorji Pallonji, Macquarie Bank, Discovery Channel and Red Fort Capital.

REL, has embarked on a mission to scale up and position diverse, new-age businesses into world-competitive entities, which will be at the forefront of their respective segments. Central to this approach will be the rapid establishment of financial and operating capabilities, as these will help scale up the respective businesses and lay the foundation for sustainable performance.

Concurrently, the purview of the new-age CFO too has evolved around, defining, and implementing corporate best-practices, process setting, review/ oversight & diligence, liaising with key stakeholders and investor outreach.

Fully versed in organization building and shaping growth, Amit's leadership at REL will be invaluable to the growth and scale up of the Company. Amit's keen understanding of industry dynamics,

regulatory & compliance framework, and his extensive business relationships, would be instrumental to achieving strategic milestones by REL.

Commenting on the development, Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises said, "Our association with Amit comes at an opportune time during the scale up of our businesses. His profile in leadership and experience are an asset to any company, and we are most pleased that he has joined RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. as we set out to create new paradigms in Indian entrepreneurship and new-age industries."

With foresight and acumen, REL's founders have enabled a conducive environment to assimilate and nurture smart talent and today's announcement is a true testament to their commitment.

- ENDS -

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.rttn.in

This document contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations of RattanIndia Enterprises (REL) management. Actual results may vary significantly from the forward-looking statements in this document due to various risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include the effect of economic and political conditions in India, and outside India, volatility in interest rates and in securities markets, new regulations and government policies that might impact the business of RattanIndia Enterprises, the general state of the Indian economy and the management's ability to implement the company's strategy. RattanIndia Enterprises doesn't undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any securities of RattanIndia Enterprises or any of its subsidiaries or associate companies. This document also doesn't constitute an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any financial products offered by RattanIndia Enterprises.

Annexure - A

S.No.

Particulars

Details

1

Reason for change viz. appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise

Appointment

2

Date of appointment/cessation applicable) & term of appointment

(as

April 2, 2022

3

Brief profile (in case of appointment)

Mr. Amit Jain has rich experience of more than 18 years in Finance and Operations in diverse verticals like Financial, Tax Due-Diligence of Prospective Investments, FDI, FII, SEBI, RBI Compliances and many more. Prior to joining us, he was associated with prestigious organizations such as Global Infrastructure Partners, IDFC, EY, Shapoorji Pallonji and Macquarie Bank.

4

Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director)

Not Applicable

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

(formerly RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited)

CIN: L74110DL2010PLC210263

Registered Office: 5th Floor, Tower-B Worldmark-1, Aerocity, New Delhi -110037

Website:www.rttn.in, E-mail:rel@rattanindia.comPhone: 011 46611666

Annexure - B

S.No.

Particulars

Details

1

Reason for change viz. appointment,resignation, removal, otherwise

deathor

Resignation

2

Date of appointment/cessation applicable) & term of appointment

(as

April 2, 2022

3

Brief profile (in case of appointment)

Not Applicable

4

Disclosure of relationships between directors (in case of appointment of a director)

Not Applicable

RattanIndia Enterprises Limited

(formerly RattanIndia Infrastructure Limited)

CIN: L74110DL2010PLC210263

Registered Office: 5th Floor, Tower-B Worldmark-1, Aerocity, New Delhi -110037

Website:www.rttn.in, E-mail:rel@rattanindia.comPhone: 011 46611666

Disclaimer

Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 11:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
