(Alliance News) - Ratti Spa announced Monday that Giulia Pusterla has resigned as chairman of the board of statutory auditors.

Pusterla is leaving to pursue a new professional opportunity. Taking her place will be Matteo Montorfano, who will serve as chairman of the board of auditors until ratification at the next shareholders' meeting.

Ratti's stock closed Monday unchanged at EUR2.08 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

