    RAT   IT0004724107

RATTI S.P.A.

(RAT)
Ratti S p A : Carnet, division of Ratti group, collaborates with the associations "Tullio Cairoli" and "Noisempredonne"

10/04/2021
Business, but not only. Art, culture and, last but not least, philanthropy have always coexisted in the Ratti Group. From the Greek, "love for man", this term testifies and embodies all those values ​​shared by Guanzate Group, inscribing them in its own creative, cultural and social context to be translated into concrete actions. In fact, the collaboration between Carnet, division of Ratti and the associations "Tullio Cairoli" and "Noisempredonne" has the aim to create a collection of turbans with the company's fabrics, at the basis of a fundraiser given to the cancer research of two Como associations .

Founded in 1986, "Tullio Cairoli" association was created to support the operational unit of oncology of Sant'Anna hospital, while the group of volunteers united under the name "Noisempredonne" are engaged in the senology and oncology unit of Valduce, as well as in the radiotherapy rooms of the Sant'Anna hospital.

Deeply rooted in the territory in which it operates, Ratti Group pursues the idea that companies must represent an added value for the reference community, giving life to social projects tailored specifically to the situation while activating, without hesitation, in time of need.

Disclaimer

Ratti S.p.A. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 13:49:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 72,0 M 83,7 M 83,7 M
Net income 2020 0,42 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net cash 2020 0,68 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 244x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 102 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 724
Free-Float 16,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergio Tamborini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donatella Ratti Chairman
Carlo Cesare Lazzati Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Meacci Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Favrin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATTI S.P.A.-0.53%119
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.19.86%3 623
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION381.21%2 708
TEIJIN LIMITED-19.79%2 690
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.138.73%2 337
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION198.10%2 294