    RAT   IT0004724107

RATTI S.P.A.

(RAT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 02/04 03:00:09 am
3.33 EUR   --.--%
05:36aRATTI S P A : among the best eco-friendly Italian companies
PU
02/02RATTI S P A : Carnet @ Ideabiella
PU
2021RATTI S P A : green approach to production
PU
Ratti S p A : among the best eco-friendly Italian companies

02/04/2022 | 05:36am EST
Ratti appears in the 2022 ranking of the 100 greenest and most eco-friendly Italian companies attentive to the climate and environmental sustainability. The ranking was presented by Corriere della Sera, Pianeta 2030 and Statista.

If you want to know more read the article on Il Corriere della Sera

Disclaimer

Ratti S.p.A. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 10:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 72,0 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
Net income 2020 0,42 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net cash 2020 0,68 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
P/E ratio 2020 244x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,1 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 724
Free-Float -
Chart RATTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Ratti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sergio Tamborini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donatella Ratti Chairman
Carlo Cesare Lazzati Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Meacci Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Favrin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RATTI S.P.A.-5.40%104
TRIDENT LIMITED14.34%4 080
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED5.70%3 258
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-23.99%3 081
TEIJIN LIMITED3.75%2 456
WELSPUN INDIA LIMITED-5.36%1 821