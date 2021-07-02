Ratti S p A : Design fabrics

Not forgetting Penelope's shroud, woven during the day and unravelled at night to deceive her suitors, furnishing fabrics have for centuries been considered a synonym for comfort and luxury, exclusive beauty as well as practicality inside the home.

This is a world that, unlike fashion, is based on certainty, telling, from time to time, new stories through natural fibres such as linen, cotton, wool or velvet.

Furnishing fabrics that are not created simply to decorate but to emphasize the personality of a space, to make the room more precious, even if only through a sofa or armchair.

In this context, the furnishing fabrics of Ratti's Domus division represent a cultured collection, born without any concrete inspiration other than colour itself, in all its variations, even the most subtle and hidden, through which the furnishing fabric assumes its most refined and elegant form.

Furnishing fabrics, classicism meets innovation

In addition to describing a journey with frequent references to classicism until leading to extreme minimalism, furnishing fabrics have a technological and eco-friendly inclination since nothing is left to chance: performance is a fundamental component in commercial choices.

This is why the Domus division at Ratti excels in research on textile materials with unprecedented results, giving furnishing fabrics new and three-dimensional textures that enhance the body and richness, between weft and warp. Jacquard furnishing fabrics become precious textiles thanks to metallic threads and laminations that restore unexpected brightness in an infinite interplay.

Natural fibres for furnishing fabrics

Furnishing fabrics by Ratti Domus favour natural fibres such as silk, wool and cotton in weights ranging from ultra light to ultra heavy. The collection features not only woven fabrics but also printed furnishing fabrics in shades ranging from mauve, to rose to blue, such as to find an affinity with everyone's taste and not clash with the rest of the room.

From this point of view, the aesthetic of furnishing fabrics is characterised by moments and allusions that enhance the consistency between form and the material in which each element takes shape, in a combination that creates harmony between functionality of use and the aesthetic of the style offices. This blend of technical and creative aspects gives rise to a new perfect balance, the right recipe for a successful design fabric.

Furnishing fabrics: cotton velvet, wool, linen and brocade

Among furnishing fabrics, cotton velvet definitely stands out as a favourite. This fabric is created through the careful selection of the softest and strongest mercerised cotton to obtain comfortable and resistant high-quality Italian velvet. In addition, it is a particularly versatile furnishing fabric thanks to special finishes that optimise anti-drip and stain-resistant treatments, making it suitable for every room in the home. Captivating, with a soft and full-bodied hand, the velvet of the Ratti Domus collection has character and personality, not only from an aesthetic standpoint but above all for the performance offered.

Wool, the famous Golden Fleece that Jason traded with the kingdom of Iolcos, is still considered a fabric symbolic of wealth in the world or furniture as well as in fashion. In fact, tradition has it that wool was used to stuff and line the cushion on which the monarchs of Spain have been crowned since 1429, and even today the cushions and vestments of the House of Lords are decorated with the same fabric when the queen is present. Today, as then, wool is a strong point in collections for its simple coolness and its graphic and textile linearity, which never goes out of fashion.

Other furnishing fabrics worthy of mention include linen and brocade, for the upholstery of sofas and armchairs as well as for curtains. Speaking of these fabrics, there is no risk of slipping back into the classic, nor into Baroque patterns, because the colours and motifs proposed by Ratti Domus feature fresh shades combined with geometries and designs that are delicate in their simplicity.

The furnishing fabrics of the Ratti Domus collection are designed for the contemporary home, pervaded by a touch of culture and personality, mixing style with the aesthetics of good taste in the constant pursuit of authenticity and uniqueness.