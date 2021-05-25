Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Ratti S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAT   IT0004724107

RATTI S.P.A.

(RAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ratti S p A : The Ratti library is a vital place for the research of our customers, style managers and designers

05/25/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ratti library collects over 14,000 volumes from all over the world and is continuously fed.

Inside there are rare books, monographs by artists, exhibition catalogs, photographic volumes, studies on color.

The topics are many: decoration, ornamental designs with original prints, schools of painting and architecture, theater and cinema.

The library also houses an important collection of over a thousand ancient, vintage and modern textile documents, ranging from the mid-nineteenth century to the eighties. Their content is extremely varied: from fabrics for women's clothing to ribbons, from neckwear to miscellaneous volumes. They are mainly of French origin. In this period Lyon was the production center of excellence for operated silks.

The consultation of our archives is a vital moment for the research of customers, style managers, designers.

Disclaimer

Ratti S.p.A. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 15:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RATTI S.P.A.
11:07aRATTI S P A  : The Ratti library is a vital place for the research of our custom..
PU
05/18RATTI S P A  : Notre Rapport de Durabilité 2020 est online.
PU
05/18RATTI S P A  : Our Sustainability Report 2020 is online
PU
05/07RATTI AND DIFFERENT FABRIC PRINTING : quality, tradition and innovation
PU
04/26RATTI E MANTERO : a new alliance to defend the supply chain.
PU
04/16RATTI S P A  : The ancient but ever new art of silk
PU
04/08RATTI S P A  : silks protagonists of the Ferragamo exhibition]
PU
04/07RATTI S P A  : silks protagonists of the Ferragamo exhibition
PU
03/17RATTI S P A  : Recognition for Ratti
PU
03/07RATTI S P A  : R Domus - our home décor division
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 72,0 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
Net income 2020 0,42 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net cash 2020 0,68 M 0,83 M 0,83 M
P/E ratio 2020 244x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 108 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 741
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart RATTI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Ratti S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATTI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sergio Tamborini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donatella Ratti Chairman
Carlo Cesare Lazzati Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Meacci Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Favrin Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATTI S.P.A.5.85%132
XINFENGMING GROUP CO., LTD.32.30%4 015
TEIJIN LIMITED-7.01%3 185
HYOSUNG TNC CORPORATION238.39%2 739
KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.42.27%1 474
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION145.30%1 452