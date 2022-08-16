Log in
    RBX   ZAE000093183

RAUBEX GROUP LIMITED

(RBX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-14
33.21 ZAR   -1.83%
11:14aRAUBEX : Appointment of Acting Chairman and changes to Board Committees
PU
08/15RAUBEX : Dealings in Securities by Directors, Prescribed Officers and Company Secretary
PU
08/12RAUBEX : Acceptance of long-term incentive performance share awards to directors, executives & company secretary
PU
Raubex : Appointment of Acting Chairman and changes to Board Committees

08/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Raubex Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 2006/023666/06 Share Code: RBX

ISIN Code: ZAE000093183 ("Raubex" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF ACTING CHAIRMAN AND CHANGES TO BOARD COMMITTEES

Further to the SENS announcement dated 5 August 2022 wherein shareholders were advised of the resignation of Mr Freddie Kenney, Chairman of the board of Raubex, and in compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are now advised that Mr Les Maxwell, the Lead Independent Director of the board, has been appointed as the Acting Chairman of Raubex effective 16 August 2022.

In accordance with paragraph 3.59(c) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are further advised of the following changes to the board committees with effect from 16 August 2022 -

Audit and Risk Committee

  • Mr Les Maxwell has due to his appointment as Acting Chairman of the board, resigned as Chairman and member of the Audit Committee.
  • Mr Bryan Kent, current member of the Committee, has been appointed as Acting Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Remuneration and Nomination Committee

  • Mr Les Maxwell has due to his appointment as Acting Chairman of the board, resigned as Chairman of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee but will remain a member of the Committee.
  • Ms Setshego Bogatsu, current member of the Committee, has been appointed as Acting Chairperson of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

Social and Ethics Committee

  • Mr Les Maxwell has been appointed as a member of the Social and Ethics Committee.

The board will embark on a process to identify and nominate for appointment a permanent Chairman of the board, including also further independent non-executive directors to restructure the board and its committees, and will update the market in due course.

The board wishes Mr Les Maxwell, well in his new role as Acting Chairman of Raubex until a permanent appointment is made.

Centurion

16 August 2022

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Raubex Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
