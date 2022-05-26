Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Raubex Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBX   ZAE000093183

RAUBEX GROUP LIMITED

(RBX)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-24
38.00 ZAR   -0.78%
05/24Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Congratulates Felicia Msiza On Her Appointment As CEO of Raubex Group
AQ
05/23RAUBEX : Notification in terms of section 122(3) of the Companies Act and Section 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements
PU
05/16Raubex Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raubex : Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Raubex Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 2006/023666/06 Share Code: RBX

ISIN Code: ZAE000093183 ("Raubex" or the "Company")

Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company

In terms of paragraph 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Listings requirements, the following information relating to the dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company is disclosed in relation to the purchase of ordinary shares.

Prescribed officer

:

DC Lourens

Company

:

Raubex Group Limited

Date of transaction

:

25 May 2022

Nature of transaction

:

Purchase of shares on-market

Number of securities

:

18 000

Price per share

:

R37.9056

Class of securities

:

Ordinary shares

Total value of transaction

:

R682 300.80

Nature of interest

:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

26 May 2022

Centurion

Disclaimer

Raubex Group Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
