Raubex : Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company

Raubex Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 2006/023666/06 Share Code: RBX
ISIN Code: ZAE000093183 ("Raubex" or the "Company")
Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company
In terms of paragraph 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Listings requirements, the following information relating to the dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company is disclosed in relation to the purchase of ordinary shares.
|
Prescribed officer
|
:
|
DC Lourens
|
Company
|
:
|
Raubex Group Limited
|
Date of transaction
|
:
|
25 May 2022
|
Nature of transaction
|
:
|
Purchase of shares on-market
|
Number of securities
|
:
|
18 000
|
Price per share
|
:
|
R37.9056
|
Class of securities
|
:
|
Ordinary shares
|
Total value of transaction
|
:
|
R682 300.80
|
Nature of interest
|
:
|
Direct, beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
:
|
Yes
|
Sponsor
|
|
|
Investec Bank Limited
|
|
|
26 May 2022
|
|
|
Centurion
|
|
Disclaimer
Raubex Group Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:29 UTC.