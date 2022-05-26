Raubex : Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company

Raubex Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 2006/023666/06 Share Code: RBX

ISIN Code: ZAE000093183 ("Raubex" or the "Company")

Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company

In terms of paragraph 3.63 to 3.65 of the JSE Listings requirements, the following information relating to the dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company is disclosed in relation to the purchase of ordinary shares.