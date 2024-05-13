2024

for the year ended 29 February 2024

THE YEAR IN REVIEW

Financial

performance

Operations

performance

Order book

Tender

activities

  • Excellent set of results for FY2024 across all four divisions
  • No contribution from the Beitbridge Border Post project during the year
  • Bauba Resources continued to perform exceptionally well
  • Macroeconomic conditions remain challenging
  • Diversified business model spreads risks and opportunities
  • All projects are performing well
  • Quality order book
  • Current order book increased by a pleasing 27.5% to R25.55 billion
  • Continue to focus on executing the order book profitably
  • Increased SANRAL tenders
  • Selective in taking on opportunities with good risk vs reward ratio
  • Recent awards in all divisions

4

Financial Overview

2

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

GROUP

REVENUER17.43bn 13..8%

INCREASED TO

(2023: R15.31bn)

HEPS

476.3 cps

21.3%

INCREASED TO

(2023: 392.8 cps)

CAPITAL

R1.76bn

53.0%

EXPENDITURE

INCREASED TO

(2023: R1.15bn)

GROUP OPERATING

8.8%

TOTAL

PROFIT MARGIN

DIVIDEND

OPERATING

PROFIT

INCREASED TO

CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS DECREASED TO

ORDER BOOK

INCREASED TO

155 cps

R1.54bn 20..4%

(2023: R1.28bn)

R1.90bn 2.9%

(2023: R1.96bn)

R25.55bn 27.5%

(2023: R20.04bn)

RETURN ON

CAPITAL16XX.5% EMPLOYED

(2023: 8.3%)

(2023: 129 cps)

(2023: 16.2%)

6

INCOME STATEMENT

R'000

Revenue

Operating profit

Audited

Audited

29 Feb 2024

28 Feb 2023

% variance

17 425 168

15 307 479

13.8

1 536 688

1 276 139

20.4

Operating profit margin

8.8%

8.3%

Net finance costs

(64 417)

(47 165)

36.6

Profit before tax

1 472 775

1 221 961

20.5

Profit after tax

1 073 975

858 634

25.1

Effective tax rate

27.1%

29.7%

Profit to non-controlling interest

226 354

154 290

46.7

Earnings per share (cents)

472.1

391.1

20.7

Headline earnings per share (cents)

476.3

392.8

21.3

Total dividend per share (cents)

155.0

129.0

20.2

Weighted average number of shares ('000)

179 532

180 104

(0.3)

7

SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS PER DIVISION

Revenue (%)

23%

31%

2024

R17.43bn

14%

32%

30%

19%

Materials Handling and

Mining Division

2023

12%

R15.31bn

Construction Materials

Division

39%

Roads and Earthworks

Division

Infrastructure Division

Operating profit (%)

33%

38%

2024

R1.54bn

22%

7%

13%

Materials Handling and

41%

6%

Mining Division

2023

Construction Materials

R1.28bn

Division

40%

Roads and Earthworks

Division

Infrastructure Division

8

SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS PER GEOGRAPHY

Revenue (%)

Operating profit (%)

19%

6% 2024

R17.43bn

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Western Australia

75%

16%

13% 2023

R15.31bn

71%

18%

12% 2024

R1.54bn

South Africa

Rest of Africa

Western Australia

70%

19%

34%

2023

R1.28bn

47%

9

OUR TRACK RECORD

20 000

Turnover (R'm)

17 425

15 000

15 307

11 578

10 000

8 735

8 846

5 000

-

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Roads

Materials

Infra

Mining

Five-year CAGR: 15.4%

Return on Capital Employed (%)

20.0%

18.0%

16.0%

14.0%

12.0%

%

10.0%

8.0%

6.0%

4.0%

2.0%

7.7%

5.8%

13.5%

16.2%

16.5%

0.0%

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Five-year CAGR: 34.1%

  1. 800
  1. 600
  1. 400
  1. 200
  1. 000
    800
    600
    400
    200
    -
    -200

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Operating profit (R'm)

1 537

1 276

945

480

364

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Roads

Materials

Infra

Mining

Five-year CAGR: 49.3%

HEPS (cents)

161.7

81.9

297.4

392.8

476.3

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

10

Five-year CAGR: 52.9%

