2024
AUDITED FINAL
RESULTS
for the year ended 29 February 2024
Raubex Group Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number 2006/023666/06
www.raubex.comShare code: RBX ISIN code: ZAE000093183 ("Raubex" or "the Company")
AGENDA
- About Raubex
- Financial Overview
- Operational Overview
- Outlook and Strategy
Slide 3 - Felicia Msiza (CEO)
Slide 5 - Sam Odendaal (FD)
Slide 16 - Dirk Lourens (COO)
Slide 50 - Felicia Msiza (CEO)
About Raubex
THE YEAR IN REVIEW
Financial
performance
Operations
performance
Order book
Tender
activities
- Excellent set of results for FY2024 across all four divisions
- No contribution from the Beitbridge Border Post project during the year
- Bauba Resources continued to perform exceptionally well
- Macroeconomic conditions remain challenging
- Diversified business model spreads risks and opportunities
- All projects are performing well
- Quality order book
- Current order book increased by a pleasing 27.5% to R25.55 billion
- Continue to focus on executing the order book profitably
- Increased SANRAL tenders
- Selective in taking on opportunities with good risk vs reward ratio
- Recent awards in all divisions
Financial Overview
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
GROUPREVENUER17.43bn 13..8%
INCREASED TO
(2023: R15.31bn)
HEPS
476.3 cps
21.3%
INCREASED TO
(2023: 392.8 cps)
CAPITAL
R1.76bn
53.0%
EXPENDITURE
INCREASED TO
(2023: R1.15bn)
GROUP OPERATING
8.8%
TOTAL
PROFIT MARGIN
DIVIDEND
OPERATING
PROFIT
INCREASED TO
CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS DECREASED TO
ORDER BOOK
INCREASED TO
155 cps
R1.54bn 20..4%
(2023: R1.28bn)
R1.90bn 2.9%
(2023: R1.96bn)
R25.55bn 27.5%
(2023: R20.04bn)
RETURN ON
CAPITAL16XX.5% EMPLOYED
(2023: 8.3%)
(2023: 129 cps)
(2023: 16.2%)
INCOME STATEMENT
R'000
Revenue
Operating profit
Audited
Audited
29 Feb 2024
28 Feb 2023
% variance
17 425 168
15 307 479
13.8
1 536 688
1 276 139
20.4
Operating profit margin
8.8%
8.3%
Net finance costs
(64 417)
(47 165)
36.6
Profit before tax
1 472 775
1 221 961
20.5
Profit after tax
1 073 975
858 634
25.1
Effective tax rate
27.1%
29.7%
Profit to non-controlling interest
226 354
154 290
46.7
Earnings per share (cents)
472.1
391.1
20.7
Headline earnings per share (cents)
476.3
392.8
21.3
Total dividend per share (cents)
155.0
129.0
20.2
Weighted average number of shares ('000)
179 532
180 104
(0.3)
SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS PER DIVISION
Revenue (%)
23%
31%
2024
R17.43bn
14%
32%
30%
19%
Materials Handling and
Mining Division
2023
12%
R15.31bn
Construction Materials
Division
39%
Roads and Earthworks
Division
Infrastructure Division
Operating profit (%)
33%
38%
2024
R1.54bn
22%
7%
13%
Materials Handling and
41%
6%
Mining Division
2023
Construction Materials
R1.28bn
Division
40%
Roads and Earthworks
Division
Infrastructure Division
SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS PER GEOGRAPHY
Revenue (%)
Operating profit (%)
19%
6% 2024
R17.43bn
South Africa
Rest of Africa
Western Australia
75%
16%
13% 2023
R15.31bn
71%
18%
12% 2024
R1.54bn
South Africa
Rest of Africa
Western Australia
70%
19%
34%
2023
R1.28bn
47%
OUR TRACK RECORD
20 000
Turnover (R'm)
17 425
15 000
15 307
11 578
10 000
8 735
8 846
5 000
-
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Roads
Materials
Infra
Mining
Five-year CAGR: 15.4%
Return on Capital Employed (%)
20.0%
18.0%
16.0%
14.0%
12.0%
%
10.0%
8.0%
6.0%
4.0%
2.0%
7.7%
5.8%
13.5%
16.2%
16.5%
0.0%
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Five-year CAGR: 34.1%
- 800
- 600
- 400
- 200
-
000
800
600
400
200
-
-200
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Operating profit (R'm)
1 537
1 276
945
480
364
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Roads
Materials
Infra
Mining
Five-year CAGR: 49.3%
HEPS (cents)
161.7
81.9
297.4
392.8
476.3
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Five-year CAGR: 52.9%
