Raubex : Joint Finalisation Announcement in respect of the Mandatory Offer
Bauba Resources Limited
Raubex Group Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1986/004649/06)
(Registration number: 2006/023666/06)
Share code: BAU ISIN: ZAE000145686
Share code: RBX ISIN: ZAE000093183
("Bauba")
JOINT FINALISATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE MANDATORY OFFER
Unless expressly defined in this announcement, or the context indicates otherwise, capitalised terms herein have the meanings given to them in the combined circular distributed to Shareholders on Friday, 25 March 2022 ("Circular").
Introduction
Shareholders are referred to the joint announcement regarding the extension of the Closing Date of the Offer released on SENS on Monday, 23 May 2022. Shareholders are reminded again that the Condition Precedent to the Offer has been fulfilled and that acceptances of the Offer will be settled in accordance with the Important Dates and Times below.
Important Dates and Times
Shareholders are reminded of the important dates and times in relation to the Offer, which are set out in the table below:
2022
Last Day to Trade for Shareholders wishing to accept
Tuesday, 7
June
the Offer
Shares trade "ex" the Offer
Wednesday, 8
June
Closing Date of Offer at 12:00
Friday, 10 June
Record Date for Offer
Friday, 10
June
Results of Offer to be announced on SENS
Monday, 13
June
Payment Date
Monday, 13 June
Notes:
No Dematerialisation or rematerialisation of Shares will take place between the trading ex-date, Wednesday, 8 June 2022 and the Record Date for the Offer, Friday, 10 June 2022 (both days inclusive).
Offerees should note that acceptance of the Offer will be irrevocable.
All times referred to in this announcement are references to South African Standard Time.
Raubex Responsibility Statement
The Raubex board of directors accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement insofar as it relates to Raubex. To the best of its knowledge and belief, such information contained herein is true and nothing has been omitted which is likely to affect the importance of such information.
Independent Board Responsibility Statement
The Independent Board accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement insofar as it relates to Bauba. To the best of its knowledge and belief, such information contained herein is true and nothing has been omitted which is likely to affect the importance of such information.