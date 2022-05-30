Raubex : Joint Finalisation Announcement in respect of the Mandatory Offer

Bauba Resources Limited Raubex Group Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1986/004649/06) (Registration number: 2006/023666/06) Share code: BAU ISIN: ZAE000145686 Share code: RBX ISIN: ZAE000093183 ("Bauba")

JOINT FINALISATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE MANDATORY OFFER

Unless expressly defined in this announcement, or the context indicates otherwise, capitalised terms herein have the meanings given to them in the combined circular distributed to Shareholders on Friday, 25 March 2022 ("Circular").

Introduction

Shareholders are referred to the joint announcement regarding the extension of the Closing Date of the Offer released on SENS on Monday, 23 May 2022. Shareholders are reminded again that the Condition Precedent to the Offer has been fulfilled and that acceptances of the Offer will be settled in accordance with the Important Dates and Times below. Important Dates and Times

Shareholders are reminded of the important dates and times in relation to the Offer, which are set out in the table below:

2022 Last Day to Trade for Shareholders wishing to accept Tuesday, 7 June the Offer Shares trade "ex" the Offer Wednesday, 8 June Closing Date of Offer at 12:00 Friday, 10 June Record Date for Offer Friday, 10 June Results of Offer to be announced on SENS Monday, 13 June Payment Date Monday, 13 June

Notes: