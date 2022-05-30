Log in
    RBX   ZAE000093183

RAUBEX GROUP LIMITED

(RBX)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-26
40.04 ZAR   +2.64%
RAUBEX : Joint Finalisation Announcement in respect of the Mandatory Offer
PU
RAUBEX : Dealing in securities by a prescribed officer of the Company
PU
Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Congratulates Felicia Msiza On Her Appointment As CEO of Raubex Group
AQ
Raubex : Joint Finalisation Announcement in respect of the Mandatory Offer

05/30/2022 | 09:59am EDT
Bauba Resources Limited

Raubex Group Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1986/004649/06)

(Registration number: 2006/023666/06)

Share code: BAU ISIN: ZAE000145686

Share code: RBX ISIN: ZAE000093183

("Bauba")

JOINT FINALISATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE MANDATORY OFFER

Unless expressly defined in this announcement, or the context indicates otherwise, capitalised terms herein have the meanings given to them in the combined circular distributed to Shareholders on Friday, 25 March 2022 ("Circular").

  1. Introduction
    Shareholders are referred to the joint announcement regarding the extension of the Closing Date of the Offer released on SENS on Monday, 23 May 2022. Shareholders are reminded again that the Condition Precedent to the Offer has been fulfilled and that acceptances of the Offer will be settled in accordance with the Important Dates and Times below.
  2. Important Dates and Times
    Shareholders are reminded of the important dates and times in relation to the Offer, which are set out in the table below:

2022

Last Day to Trade for Shareholders wishing to accept

Tuesday, 7

June

the Offer

Shares trade "ex" the Offer

Wednesday, 8

June

Closing Date of Offer at 12:00

Friday, 10 June

Record Date for Offer

Friday, 10

June

Results of Offer to be announced on SENS

Monday, 13

June

Payment Date

Monday, 13 June

Notes:

    • No Dematerialisation or rematerialisation of Shares will take place between the trading ex-date, Wednesday, 8 June 2022 and the Record Date for the Offer, Friday, 10 June 2022 (both days inclusive).
    • Offerees should note that acceptance of the Offer will be irrevocable.
    • All times referred to in this announcement are references to South African Standard Time.
  2. Raubex Responsibility Statement
    The Raubex board of directors accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement insofar as it relates to Raubex. To the best of its knowledge and belief, such information contained herein is true and nothing has been omitted which is likely to affect the importance of such information.
  3. Independent Board Responsibility Statement
    The Independent Board accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement insofar as it relates to Bauba. To the best of its knowledge and belief, such information contained herein is true and nothing has been omitted which is likely to affect the importance of such information.

Johannesburg

30 May 2022

Sponsor to Bauba

Legal advisor to Bauba

Financial advisor and sponsor to Raubex

Legal advisor to Raubex

Disclaimer

Raubex Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 13:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
