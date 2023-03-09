Raute Oyj : Appendix 1 Amended Articles of Association of Raute Corporation

APPENDIX 1: AMENDED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF RAUTE CORPORATION

§ 1

The Company's name is Raute Oyj, Raute Corporation in English and Raute Abp in Swedish. Its registered office is in Lahti.

The Company's line of business:

Sale of products of the engineering, metal and electronics industries, as well as related systems and installations, including deliveries for international projects in the metal industry, marketing and manufacturing, and sale, marketing, licensing and distribution of related know-how, raw materials and services; as well as trade in the end products manufactured by the above mentioned equipment. Group strategic planning, group financing and investment activities, real estate business, including real estate investments and securities business. To this end, the Company may operate through subsidiaries or associated companies in Finland and abroad.

§ 2

The Company's shares are in the book-entry securities system.

§ 3

The Company's business is managed by the Board of Directors and the President and CEO. The Board consists of five to seven (5 to 7) members.

§ 4

The Board has a quorum when more than half of the members are present. In the event of votes being equal, the chairman shall have the casting vote.

§ 5

The company has one auditor, which must be an audit firm as referred to in the Finnish Auditing Act.

§ 6

The Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors and the President and CEO represent the Company, each alone, or two members of the Board together. The Board may grant procurations so that the procuration holders may represent the Company two together or each alone together with a member of the Board of Directors.

§ 7

The Company's accounting period is a calendar year.

§ 8

The Annual General Meeting shall be held within six months of the expiration of the accounting period.

