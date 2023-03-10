Raute Oyj : Proxy (with voting instructions to Raute Corporation's AGM 2023

PROXY FOR RAUTE CORPORATION'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
I/We hereby authorize _____________________________________ or someone designated by him/her to
represent me/us and to vote on my/our behalf with all my/our shares in accordance with the voting instructions below at the Annual GeneralMeeting of Raute Corporation to be held on 30 March 2023.
Place and date
Name of shareholder
(if other than the authorizer)
Signature
Printed name
Personalidentity code/Business ID
Phone number
The proxy document should be sent to the address Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen, P.O. Box 69, 15551 Nastola, Finland, or by email to eija.salminen@raute.com beforeregistration for the AnnualGeneralMeeting ends (4:00 p.m. on March 24, 2023). Or you can upload the signed proxy document as an attachment in con-
nection with the online registration.
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS
Name of shareholder (printed name): __________________________________________________
To direct your proxy representative to vote on the proposed resolutions, pleaseindicate the manner in which your proxy is to vote by checking (X) the appropriate box below.
If you do not check the boxes below, your proxy will vote for the decision proposals made by the Board of Directors or its Committee.
When using this proxy document, a shareholder who has instructed a proxy representative to vote against a decision proposalor to abstain from voting does not demand a fullvote count to be carried out if the required support for a decision can be determined otherwiseat the meeting.
Proposals made under items 12, 13 and 15 cannot, by their nature, be opposed without a counterproposal. Any opposing votes cast without a counterproposalwill not be taken into account as votes cast, nor will they be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.
Resolution item
For
Against
Abstain
7. Adoption of the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements
8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of
dividend
9. Resolution on discharging the members of the Board of Directors and the President
and CEO from liability
10.
Advisory resolution on the adoption of the remuneration report for governing bodies*
11.
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors
12.
Resolution on the number of members on the Board of Directors
13.
Election of the members of the Board of Directors
14.
Resolution on the remuneration payable to the auditor
15.
Election of the auditor
16.
Measures aiming to support the company's targeted growth and strengthen the com-
pany's capital structure
17.
Authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition of own shares
18.
Authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on a share issue and the issuance of spe-
cial rights entitling to shares
19.
Amending the Articles of Association to enable remote meetings
The resolution is advisory. The shareholders may not propose changes to the remuneration policy presented to the Annual Gen- eral Meeting.