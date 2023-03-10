Raute Oyj : Proxy (with voting instructions to Raute Corporation's AGM 2023

The proxy document should be sent to the address Raute Corporation, Eija Salminen, P.O. Box 69, 15551 Nastola, Finland, or by email to eija.salminen@raute.com beforeregistration for the AnnualGeneralMeeting ends (4:00 p.m. on March 24, 2023). Or you can upload the signed proxy document as an attachment in con-

(if other than the authorizer)

represent me/us and to vote on my/our behalf with all my/our shares in accordance with the voting instructions below at the Annual GeneralMeeting of Raute Corporation to be held on 30 March 2023.

I/We hereby authorize _____________________________________ or someone designated by him/her to

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

Name of shareholder (printed name): __________________________________________________

To direct your proxy representative to vote on the proposed resolutions, pleaseindicate the manner in which your proxy is to vote by checking (X) the appropriate box below.

If you do not check the boxes below, your proxy will vote for the decision proposals made by the Board of Directors or its Committee.

When using this proxy document, a shareholder who has instructed a proxy representative to vote against a decision proposalor to abstain from voting does not demand a fullvote count to be carried out if the required support for a decision can be determined otherwiseat the meeting.

Proposals made under items 12, 13 and 15 cannot, by their nature, be opposed without a counterproposal. Any opposing votes cast without a counterproposalwill not be taken into account as votes cast, nor will they be recorded in the minutes of the meeting.

Resolution item For Against Abstain 7. Adoption of the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the distribution of dividend 9. Resolution on discharging the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability 10. Advisory resolution on the adoption of the remuneration report for governing bodies* 11. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors 12. Resolution on the number of members on the Board of Directors 13. Election of the members of the Board of Directors 14. Resolution on the remuneration payable to the auditor 15. Election of the auditor 16. Measures aiming to support the company's targeted growth and strengthen the com- pany's capital structure 17. Authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on the acquisition of own shares 18. Authorising the Board of Directors to resolve on a share issue and the issuance of spe- cial rights entitling to shares 19. Amending the Articles of Association to enable remote meetings

The resolution is advisory. The shareholders may not propose changes to the remuneration policy presented to the Annual Gen- eral Meeting.

Other possible voting instructions: