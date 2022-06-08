Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RAVE   US7541981095

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

(RAVE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-07 pm EDT
0.9400 USD    0.00%
RAVE Restaurant Group Promotes Mike Burns to EVP and COO

06/08/2022 | 09:02am EDT
DALLAS, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE), the parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza, yesterday announced the promotion of Mike Burns, to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer effective June 27, 2022. Burns previously served as RAVE’S Chief Operations Officer.

“Mike’s influence as a leader is felt throughout the company daily. Not only does he have a reputation for creating high-performing teams, he has improved our supply chain and our franchise development initiatives,” says Mark Schwarz, Chairman of RAVE Restaurant Group. “Overall, he has helped us shore up operations and create efficiencies across both brands, contributing to our eight consecutive quarters of profitability.”

Prior to joining RAVE, Burns served as Vice President of Operations for Pei Wei where he led a team of multi-unit operators responsible for 80 restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Oklahoma. Earlier in his career, Burns served as Regional Vice President, where he oversaw more than 175 Bojangles’ corporate restaurant locations.

“RAVE is a bold and nimble organization that gives me the opportunity to share my industry knowledge and impact two high potential brands,” says Mike Burns, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our franchisees and support team are some of the hardest working professionals in the restaurant industry and one of the many reasons we are growing.”

“Mike’s leadership has helped put RAVE in a notable position, especially in light of the operational and supply chain issues facing all brands,” says Brandon Solano, President and CEO, RAVE Restaurant Group. “The EVP and COO title befits Mike’s contributions to our business and the high regard in which he is held by our team,” adds Solano.

For more information about RAVE Restaurant Group, please visit raverg.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.
Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainnofficial and @piefivepizza.

Media Contacts
Amy Power
amy@thepowergroup.com
214-693-2146

Madison DeChellis
madison@thepowergroup.com
330-606-4473


