Rave Restaurant : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2022





Rave Restaurant Group, Inc.



Missouri

0-12919

45-3189287

3551 Plano Parkway, The Colony, Texas

75056

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (469) 384-5000





Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 par value

RAVE

Nasdaq Capital Market







ITEM 5.07 SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SHAREHOLDERS

An Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (the "Company") was held on December 6, 2022. Of the 16,400,539 shares of common stock of the Company entitled to vote at the meeting, 9,588,921 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy.





Proposal One - Election of Directors





At the Annual Meeting, the following individuals were elected to serve as directors of the Company and received the number of votes set forth opposite their respective names:





Director Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Clinton J. Coleman 6,052,555 206,686 3,329,680 William C. Hammett, Jr. 6,023,807 235,434 3,329,680 Robert B. Page 6,051,575 207,666 3,329,680 Mark E. Schwarz 5,731,618 527,623 3,329,680





Proposal Two - Advisory Vote on Resolution to Approve Executive Compensation





The Board of Directors submitted to the shareholders for a non-binding, advisory vote the following resolution (the "Say-On-Pay Resolution"):





"RESOLVED, that the shareholders hereby approve the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers as disclosed pursuant to Item 402 of Regulation S-K under the heading 'EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION' in the Company's Proxy Statement dated October 19, 2022, including the compensation tables and narrative discussion."





At the Annual Meeting, 6,012,631 shares were voted in favor of the Say-On-Pay Resolution; 205,327 shares were voted against the Say-On-Pay Resolution; 41,283 shares abstained from voting on the Say-On-Pay Resolution; and 3,329,680 shares were broker non-votes on the Say-On-Pay Resolution.





Proposal Three - Ratification of Selection of Independent Accountants





Shareholders also ratified the selection of Armanino LLP ("Armanino") as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for fiscal 2023. At the Annual Meeting, 9,524,330 shares were voted in favor of ratifying the selection of Armanino; 21,800 shares were voted against ratifying the selection of Armanino; and 42,791 shares abstained from voting on ratifying the selection of Armanino.





No other matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting.





SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.









RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.





Date: December 8, 2022 By: /s/ CLINTON D. FENDLEY



Clinton D. Fendley



Chief Financial Officer



(principal financial officer)







