Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAVE   US7541981095

RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.

(RAVE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-12-08 pm EST
1.590 USD   -1.24%
06:13aRave Restaurant : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aRave Restaurant Group, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11/15Pizza Inn Brings All-Day Buffet to Blackwell Community
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rave Restaurant : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 6, 2022

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Missouri
0-12919
45-3189287
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

3551 Plano Parkway, The Colony, Texas
75056
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (469) 384-5000

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.01 par value
RAVE
Nasdaq Capital Market

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)


Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)


Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))


Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

ITEM 5.07
SUBMISSION OF MATTERS TO A VOTE OF SHAREHOLDERS
An Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (the "Company") was held on December 6, 2022. Of the 16,400,539 shares of common stock of the Company entitled to vote at the meeting, 9,588,921 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy.

Proposal One - Election of Directors

At the Annual Meeting, the following individuals were elected to serve as directors of the Company and received the number of votes set forth opposite their respective names:

Director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Clinton J. Coleman
6,052,555
206,686
3,329,680
William C. Hammett, Jr.
6,023,807
235,434
3,329,680
Robert B. Page
6,051,575
207,666
3,329,680
Mark E. Schwarz
5,731,618
527,623
3,329,680

Proposal Two - Advisory Vote on Resolution to Approve Executive Compensation

The Board of Directors submitted to the shareholders for a non-binding, advisory vote the following resolution (the "Say-On-Pay Resolution"):

"RESOLVED, that the shareholders hereby approve the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers as disclosed pursuant to Item 402 of Regulation S-K under the heading 'EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION' in the Company's Proxy Statement dated October 19, 2022, including the compensation tables and narrative discussion."

At the Annual Meeting, 6,012,631 shares were voted in favor of the Say-On-Pay Resolution; 205,327 shares were voted against the Say-On-Pay Resolution; 41,283 shares abstained from voting on the Say-On-Pay Resolution; and 3,329,680 shares were broker non-votes on the Say-On-Pay Resolution.

Proposal Three - Ratification of Selection of Independent Accountants

Shareholders also ratified the selection of Armanino LLP ("Armanino") as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for fiscal 2023. At the Annual Meeting, 9,524,330 shares were voted in favor of ratifying the selection of Armanino; 21,800 shares were voted against ratifying the selection of Armanino; and 42,791 shares abstained from voting on ratifying the selection of Armanino.

No other matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.



RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.



Date: December 8, 2022
By:
/s/ CLINTON D. FENDLEY


Clinton D. Fendley


Chief Financial Officer


(principal financial officer)


Attachments

Disclaimer

Rave Restaurant Group Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
06:13aRave Restaurant : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aRave Restaurant Group, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
11/15Pizza Inn Brings All-Day Buffet to Blackwell Community
AQ
11/03Rave Restaurant Group : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (RAVE) RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP Reports Q1 Revenue $3M
MT
11/03Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/03RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results
GL
11/03RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results
AQ
11/03Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Septem..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10,7 M - -
Net income 2022 8,02 M - -
Net cash 2022 5,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,38x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,1 M 26,1 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brandon L. Solano President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Clinton Dayne Fendley Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Schwarz Chairman
Michael F. Burns Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Clinton J. Coleman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAVE RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.59.41%26
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-11.31%119 073
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.93%40 722
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-4.56%17 596
SODEXO22.22%14 458
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION9.52%4 792