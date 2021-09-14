Raven Industries : Hosts Successful 2021 Summer Internship Program

As the new academic year starts, Raven wishes our recent interns the best as they continue to solve great challenges in their college and career journeys. This summer, 62 interns from four different locations worked at Raven, making up one of the largest intern classes in company history.

The 2021 #RavIntern Class in Sioux Falls, SD

Across the company, Raven interns (or #RavInterns, as we like to call them) do real work that impacts our business, collaborating with our full-time team members as well with as one another. They operate in a variety of disciplines, including engineering, project management, product design, testing, finance, IT, marketing, and more. This year, we had a few new internship roles, including training content creation and organizational safety.

I thought this internship was the best experience I could get. This has been an amazing experience. No one treats the interns differently. I had the opportunity to work on my own project and present them to dealers and customers with my name on it. Not only did I get a great experience with Raven, but I also have projects I'm proud of. I just want to thank everyone who gave me a chance to this amazing opportunity and helping me start my career!' - 2021 Raven Intern - 2021 Raven Intern

Examples of intern projects throughout the summer included reducing coverage gaps in OMNiPOWER™'s autonomous spraying capabilities, working directly with NASA to integrate their payload onto a Lightning balloon system, and creating an international sales tax guide to help Raven remain compliant in financial practices.

A key highlight of the Raven internship program involves the abundant learning experiences outside of their assigned summer projects. Each intern has access to exclusive business learning sessions, a mentor, volunteer opportunities, and more. In addition to their classroom sessions this year, our interns witnessed a stratospheric balloon launch and volunteered at The Banquet in Sioux Falls. At Raven, personal and professional development are key components of our values and culture, and we encourage our interns to pursue both as they begin their career paths.

I think that the culture and people at Raven have provided the most encouraging and helpful work environment I have ever been a part of.' - 2021 Raven Intern - 2021 Raven Intern

#RavInterns serve a meal for community members in need at The Banquet in Sioux Falls, SD.

Raven's robust internship program gives students a chance to make meaningful impacts on our technologies and our culture in a welcoming environment. According to our survey at the end of the summer, the 2021 internship class gave high ratings for both our team members and our culture (over 95% satisfaction on average).

'I'm honored to have led a program that impacted such a large group of students in their career and professional development,' remarked Andrea De Bruin, Raven's Human Resource Coordinator. 'It was obvious that their intelligence, talent, and drive had a positive effect on the company as well. Throughout the summer, I was impressed as I observed each intern bring value to their team and enhance the culture of Raven, even in the short few months of the program.'

Raven is committed to providing a quality internship program that gives students a chance to apply their skills, develop their talent, and contribute to meaningful products. Opportunities to apply for Raven internships can be found by clicking here.