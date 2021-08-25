Raven Industries : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) today reported financial results for the second quarter that ended July 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Noteworthy Items:

Company entered into an agreement to be acquired by CNH Industrial N.V. in an all-cash transaction that values the Company at approximately $2.1 billion, or $58.00 per share;

Consolidated net sales were $114.4 million, an increase of 34.3 percent versus the prior year;

Company reported diluted earnings per share of $0.19, an increase of 18.8 percent versus the prior year;

Second quarter results included $4.9 million pre-tax and $3.8 million after-tax of acquisition related expenses, or $0.10 per diluted share;

Company invested $5.2 million pre-tax and $4.1 million after-tax to advance Raven Autonomy™, or $0.11 per diluted share;

Net sales in Applied Technology increased 25.6 percent versus the prior year, driven by growth in both the OEM and aftermarket channels;

Engineered Films' net sales increased 57.5 percent versus the prior year as the division's end-markets continued their recovery from the adverse effects of the global pandemic, leading to year-over-year growth across all end-markets;

Aerostar delivered year-over-year growth within its core stratospheric and radar products, offset by the conclusion of Loon activity and timing of aerostat sales;

Aerostar acquired intellectual property and patents directly related to stratospheric balloon technology, augmenting its capabilities in autonomous constellations of high-altitude balloons.

Second Quarter Results:

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $114.4 million, up 34.3 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The year-over-year growth was driven by increased sales in both Applied Technology and Engineered Films. In Applied Technology, demand for its precision ag technology remained robust, leading to strong year-over-year growth despite global supply chain constraints. In Engineered Films, the division experienced growth across all end-markets, led by construction, agriculture and geomembrane (including the energy sub-market), as market conditions continued to improve throughout the quarter. Aerostar's growth in core stratospheric and radar platforms was offset by the conclusion of Loon activity and a decrease in aerostat sales due to timing of contracts.

Consolidated operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $8.3 million, versus operating income of $6.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Included in the results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.2 million of investment in research and development and selling expenses to advance Raven Autonomy™, compared to $4.0 million in the prior year. The second quarter of fiscal 2022 results also included $4.9 million of expenses associated with the proposed acquisition by CNH Industrial N.V. The Company generated significant year-over-year operating income growth within its core businesses driven by increased sales volume and corresponding operating leverage.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in last year's second quarter. The Company's strategic investment in Raven Autonomy™ reduced net income attributable to Raven by $4.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to $3.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior year. Expenses related to the proposed acquisition by CNH Industrial reduced net income attributable to Raven by $3.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the current year's second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $13.1 million, decreasing $4.7 million versus the previous quarter. The sequential decrease in cash was driven by an increase in working capital needs as the Company fulfills substantial demand in Applied Technology and Engineered Films. Total liquidity3 at the end of the second quarter totaled $113.1 million.

Applied Technology Division:

Net sales for Applied Technology in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $44.6 million, increasing $9.1 million or 25.6 percent versus the second quarter of the prior year. Demand across the division's product portfolio remained very strong in the second quarter as favorable ag market conditions continued. These market conditions, combined with the division's industry-leading technology portfolio, led to year-over-year revenue growth in both the OEM and aftermarket channels.

Division operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $8.5 million, up $2.0 million or 30.6 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Included in the results was investment in research and development and selling expenses to advance Raven Autonomy™ of $5.2 million on a pre-tax basis, an increase of $1.2 million versus the prior year. Division operating income in the second quarter was adversely impacted by increased input costs associated with challenging supply chain conditions and material shortages.

Engineered Films Division:

Net sales for Engineered Films in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $57.1 million, up $20.8 million or 57.5 percent year-over-year. The division generated year-over-year sales growth across all end-markets led by construction, agriculture and geomembrane (including the energy sub-market). The year-over-year growth was driven by improved market conditions as the global economy continued its recovery from the prior year along with intentional pricing actions implemented to offset rising input costs.

Division operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $12.4 million, up $7.9 million or 176.8 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher sales volume and corresponding positive operating leverage.

Aerostar Division:

Net sales for Aerostar in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $12.8 million, down $0.7 million or 5.0 percent versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The division generated strong year-over-year revenue growth for defense related stratospheric balloon systems as it conducted multiple successful flight campaigns for Department of Defense customers. This growth in stratospheric balloon systems was offset by the conclusion of Loon activity announced in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and a decrease in aerostat revenue due to timing of government contracts.

Division operating income was $2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, up $0.2 million versus the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The year-over-year improvement in operating income was driven by product mix and cost control measures.

Raven Industries Acquisition by CNH Industrial:

On June 20, 2021, the Company entered into a merger agreement with CNH Industrial N.V. Under the terms of the agreement, CNH Industrial will acquire 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. for $58.00 per share, representing a $2.1 billion enterprise value. Closing is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval of Raven shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals.

"Our Board and management team is excited about the partnership with CNH Industrial," said Dan Rykhus, President and CEO. "This partnership will further accelerate our ability to advance ag technology while also maximizing shareholder value. The process of completing the transaction is going well, and we remain on track to close during the fourth quarter of the current year."

Year-to-Date Performance:

"I am very proud of our performance in the first half of fiscal 2022. Our team in Applied Technology has done an outstanding job navigating significant supply chain challenges to drive year-over-year revenue growth both domestically and internationally through our OEM and aftermarket channels. In addition, we have taken key steps in our Raven Autonomy™ strategy through advancing the technology and commercializing the initial use case of the OMNiDRIVE™ solution. In Engineered Films, volatility in resin pricing has created challenges, but we have executed extremely well in capitalizing on the economic rebound to drive substantial revenue growth across all of our end-markets. In Aerostar, we successfully executed multiple flight campaigns for our Department of Defense customers as we continue to showcase the capabilities of our industry-leading technology," concluded Rykhus.

Additional Information:

Per normal practices, the Company will not be hosting a conference call in connection with quarterly earnings.

Regulation G:

The information presented in this earnings release regarding consolidated and segment earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), do not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the Company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the tables below.

About Raven Industries, Inc.:

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars and shares in thousands, except earnings per share) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Fav (Un)

Change 2021 2020 Fav (Un)

Change Net sales $ 114,426 $ 85,179 34.3 % $ 226,912 $ 171,675 32.2 % Cost of sales 72,257 55,047 144,757 113,076 Gross profit 42,169 30,132 39.9 % 82,155 58,599 40.2 % Gross profit percentage 36.9 % 35.4 % 36.2 % 34.1 % Research and development expenses 12,465 10,808 23,927 21,313 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 21,370 13,181 38,321 27,204 Operating income 8,334 6,143 35.7 % 19,907 10,082 97.5 % Operating income percentage 7.3 % 7.2 % 8.8 % 5.9 % Other income (expense), net (276 ) 377 (246 ) (91 ) Income before income taxes 8,058 6,520 23.6 % 19,661 9,991 96.8 % Income tax expense 1,205 701 3,188 223 Net income 6,853 5,819 17.8 % 16,473 9,768 68.6 % Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest — — — (98 ) Net income attributable to Raven Industries, Inc. $ 6,853 $ 5,819 17.8 % $ 16,473 $ 9,866 67.0 % Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.16 18.8 % $ 0.46 $ 0.27 70.4 % - Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.16 18.8 % $ 0.45 $ 0.27 66.7 % Weighted average common shares: - Basic 36,086 35,996 36,061 35,962 - Diluted 36,470 36,082 36,447 36,079

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) July 31 January 31 July 31 2021 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,077 $ 32,938 $ 15,813 Accounts receivable, net 70,591 48,669 53,032 Inventories, net 75,692 52,703 51,302 Other current assets 8,550 5,776 5,814 Total current assets 167,910 140,086 125,961 Property, plant and equipment, net 108,883 106,007 104,937 Goodwill 108,574 107,677 105,703 Intangible assets, net 47,470 44,585 44,175 Other assets 11,395 11,016 11,001 TOTAL ASSETS $ 444,232 $ 409,371 $ 391,777 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 21,588 $ 18,639 $ 17,960 Accrued and other liabilities 44,261 33,399 23,435 Total current liabilities 65,849 52,038 41,395 Long-term debt 2,849 1,981 378 Other liabilities 23,010 23,997 32,453 Total liabilities 91,708 78,016 74,226 Shareholders' equity 352,524 331,355 317,551 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 444,232 $ 409,371 $ 391,777

Net Working Capital and Net Working Capital Percentage1 Accounts receivable, net $ 70,591 $ 48,669 $ 53,032 Plus: Inventories, net 75,692 52,703 51,302 Less: Accounts payable 21,588 18,639 17,960 Net working capital1 $ 124,695 $ 82,733 $ 86,374 Annualized net sales $ 457,704 $ 320,308 $ 340,716 Net working capital percentage1 27.2 % 25.8 % 25.4 %

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,473 $ 9,768 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,100 8,478 Other operating activities, net (30,686 ) 12,338 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,113 ) 30,584 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (10,044 ) (7,783 ) Proceeds from sale or maturities of investments 83 336 Purchases of investments (733 ) (146 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 263 251 Other investing activities, net (3,784 ) 24 Net cash used in investing activities (14,215 ) (7,318 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid — (9,318 ) Proceeds from debt 10,815 50,150 Repayments of debt (10,000 ) (50,000 ) Payments for redeemable noncontrolling interest — (17,853 ) Other financing activities, net (1,300 ) (959 ) Net cash used in financing activities (485 ) (27,980 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (48 ) (180 ) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (19,861 ) (4,894 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,938 20,707 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,077 $ 15,813

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Fav (Un)

Change 2021 2020 Fav (Un)

Change Net sales Applied Technology $ 44,601 $ 35,502 25.6 % $ 99,469 $ 77,509 28.3 % Engineered Films 57,087 36,252 57.5 % 105,852 69,650 52.0 % Aerostar 12,787 13,465 (5.0 )% 21,674 24,616 (12.0 )% Intersegment eliminations (49 ) (40 ) (83 ) (100 ) Consolidated net sales $ 114,426 $ 85,179 34.3 % $ 226,912 $ 171,675 32.2 % Operating income Applied Technology $ 8,505 $ 6,511 30.6 % $ 21,692 $ 15,450 40.4 % Engineered Films 12,357 4,465 176.8 % 19,124 6,072 215.0 % Aerostar 1,962 1,751 12.1 % 2,551 2,044 24.8 % Intersegment eliminations 5 11 (2 ) 51 Total segment income $ 22,829 $ 12,738 79.2 % $ 43,365 $ 23,617 83.6 % Corporate expenses (14,495 ) (6,595 ) (119.8 )% (23,458 ) (13,535 ) (73.3 )% Consolidated operating income $ 8,334 $ 6,143 35.7 % $ 19,907 $ 10,082 97.5 % Operating income percentages Applied Technology 19.1 % 18.3 % 80bps 21.8 % 19.9 % 190bps Engineered Films 21.6 % 12.3 % 930bps 18.1 % 8.7 % 940bps Aerostar 15.3 % 13.0 % 230bps 11.8 % 8.3 % 350bps Consolidated operating income 7.3 % 7.2 % 10bps 8.8 % 5.9 % 290bps

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

EBITDA REGULATION G RECONCILIATION2

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, Fav (Un) Fav (Un) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Applied Technology Reported Operating income $ 8,505 $ 6,511 30.6 % $ 21,692 $ 15,450 40.4 % Plus: Depreciation and amortization 1,535 1,221 25.7 % 3,001 2,321 29.3 % ATD EBITDA $ 10,040 $ 7,732 29.8 % $ 24,693 $ 17,771 39.0 % ATD EBITDA % of Net Sales 22.5 % 21.8 % 24.8 % 22.9 % Engineered Films Reported Operating income $ 12,357 $ 4,465 176.8 % $ 19,124 $ 6,072 215.0 % Plus: Depreciation and amortization 2,457 2,424 1.4 % 4,916 4,836 1.7 % EFD EBITDA $ 14,814 $ 6,889 115.0 % $ 24,040 $ 10,908 120.4 % EFD EBITDA % of Net Sales 25.9 % 19.0 % 22.7 % 15.7 % Aerostar Reported Operating income $ 1,962 $ 1,751 12.1 % $ 2,551 $ 2,044 24.8 % Plus: Depreciation and amortization 261 248 5.2 % 488 487 0.2 % Aerostar EBITDA $ 2,223 $ 1,999 11.2 % $ 3,039 $ 2,531 20.1 % Aerostar EBITDA % of Net Sales 17.4 % 14.8 % 14.0 % 10.3 % Consolidated Net income attributable to Raven Industries Inc. $ 6,853 $ 5,819 17.8 % $ 16,473 $ 9,866 67.0 % Interest (income) expense, net (15 ) 136 79 280 Income tax expense 1,205 701 3,188 223 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 4,589 4,302 9,100 8,478 Consolidated EBITDA $ 12,632 $ 10,958 15.3 % $ 28,840 $ 18,847 53.0 % Consolidated EBITDA % of Net Sales 11.0 % 12.9 % 12.7 % 11.0 %

1 Net working capital is defined as accounts receivable, (net) plus inventories, (net) less accounts payable. Net working capital percentage is defined as net working capital divided by four times quarterly sales for each respective period. 2 EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined on a consolidated basis as net income attributable to Raven Industries, Inc., plus income taxes, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus interest expense, (net). On a segment basis, it is defined as operating income plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by net sales. 3 Total liquidity is defined as Cash and cash equivalents plus the available balance on the Company's revolving credit facility.

