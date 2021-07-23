Raven Industries : Sponsors Sioux Falls Airshow Discover Aviation Day, Thursday, August 5, 2021

July 23, 2021 - SIOUX FALLS, SD - The 2021 Discover Aviation Day will be Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 10am to 4pm at Maverick Air Center located at 4201 Maverick Place, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. This is an annual event put on by the Sioux Falls Airshow Committee, sponsored this year by Raven Industries.

The field of aviation has many components including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Every year we learn more about flight from faster airplanes, to unmanned aircrafts, to flying beyond our atmosphere into space. To keep up with the ever-changing aviation landscape, Discover Aviation Day is designed for kids of all ages to engage in activities to learn more about aviation and to also get an opportunity to see inside some really cool airplanes.

The event also includes information about college programs with institutions such as Lake Area Technical Institute, Iowa Lakes Community College and South Dakota State University in attendance to help answer questions for anyone interested in a career in aviation.

Thanks to our Discover Aviation Day sponsor, Raven Industries, this event is free to attend.

'Raven is proud to be the premier sponsor of Discover Aviation Day for the next three years,' said Jim Nelson, Division Manager of Raven Aerostar. 'Raven balloons have been flying in the stratosphere since the company was founded in 1956, and we are passionate about inspiring the next generation to get excited about aviation technology and STEM fields. We are looking forwarding to sharing our balloon technology with kids of all ages at this year's event.'

The event participants this year will include:

Raven Industries

Home Depot

Sod Busters RC Club

Civil Air Patrol - Sioux Falls Composite Squadron

Civil Air Patrol - Tea Composite Squadron

Women in Aviation - Great Plains Chapter

Beresford Area Radio Flyers

Iowa Lakes Community College - Aviation Program

Lake Area Technical Institute - Aviation Program

Legacy Aviation

South Dakota Highway Patrol Aviation Unit

Sioux Falls Police Department - Drone Unit

STARBASE: South Dakota

Roosevelt High School Flight Club

South Dakota Air National Guard

Sioux Falls Airport Crash Fire Rescue

Avera CareFlight

Sanford AirMed

Commemorative Air Force - Joe Foss Squadron

Experimental Aviation Association - Chapter 289

South Dakota State University

For more information, please visit the event Facebook Event Page.

The Sioux Falls Airshow is a non-profit organization. Their event is held every 2 to 3 years at the South Dakota Air National Guard base located at 1201 1 Algonquin Street in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Each show contains static aircraft displays as well as aerial flight performances from local and national performers.

The next Sioux Falls Airshow will be in the summer of 2023 with exact dates and times to be announced.

To learn more, visit the Sioux Falls Airshow Website or Facebook Page.

For more information, please contact Rick Tupper at (605) 261-4638.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) provides innovative, high-value products and systems that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and aerospace and defense solutions, and the company's groundbreaking work in autonomous systems is unlocking new possibilities in areas like farming, national defense, and scientific research. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, and unmatched service. For more information, visit https://ravenind.com.

Rick Tupper

Sioux Falls Airshow

(605) 261-4638

Lisa McElrath

Communications Manager

Raven Industries

(605) 336-2750