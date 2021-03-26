Raven Industries : Featured in HBO Documentary Debuting April 13

Raven Industries will make an appearance in an HBO documentary coming April 13.

Directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan, the HBO documentary 'Our Towns' will debut Tuesday, April 13 (9:00 - 10:40 p.m. ET/PT).

'Our Towns is a remarkable portrait of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country,' shared HBO in its official press release. 'Based on the bestselling book 'Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America' by journalists James and Deborah Fallows, the visually stunning feature documentary spotlights ingenious local initiatives and explores how a sense of community and common language of change can help people and towns find a different path to the future.'

Raven is highlighted in both the trailer and the documentary. In July 2019, producers Jeanne Jordan and Steven Ascher as well as journalists James and Deborah Fallows were at the Raven Innovation Campus to film our precision agriculture and stratospheric balloon technology. The documentary - which will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max - will show Raven as an example of high technology in an unexpected space.

Although filmed before the pandemic, 'Our Towns' speaks to how the country, and by extension the world, can find a way forward. - HBO Documentary Films - HBO Documentary Films