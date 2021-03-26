Log in
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

(RAVN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raven Industries : Featured in HBO Documentary Debuting April 13

03/26/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
Our Towns Documentary is Based on the Bestselling Book by Journalists James And Deborah Fallows

Raven Industries will make an appearance in an HBO documentary coming April 13.

Directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmakers Steven Ascher and Jeanne Jordan, the HBO documentary 'Our Towns' will debut Tuesday, April 13 (9:00 - 10:40 p.m. ET/PT).

'Our Towns is a remarkable portrait of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country,' shared HBO in its official press release. 'Based on the bestselling book 'Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America' by journalists James and Deborah Fallows, the visually stunning feature documentary spotlights ingenious local initiatives and explores how a sense of community and common language of change can help people and towns find a different path to the future.'

Raven is highlighted in both the trailer and the documentary. In July 2019, producers Jeanne Jordan and Steven Ascher as well as journalists James and Deborah Fallows were at the Raven Innovation Campus to film our precision agriculture and stratospheric balloon technology. The documentary - which will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max - will show Raven as an example of high technology in an unexpected space.

Although filmed before the pandemic, 'Our Towns' speaks to how the country, and by extension the world, can find a way forward.

- HBO Documentary Films

Disclaimer

Raven Industries Inc. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 396 M - -
Net income 2022 23,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 205 M 1 205 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 1 290
Free-Float 52,4%
Chart RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raven Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 43,00 $
Last Close Price 33,44 $
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel A. Rykhus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taimur Sharih Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Marc E. LeBaron Chairman
Anthony D. Johnson Schmidt Executive Director-Information Technology
Kevin T. Kirby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.1.06%1 485
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.8.88%587 122
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.0.55%150 367
SIEMENS AG15.27%128 546
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY18.98%117 275
3M COMPANY10.48%109 728
