Raven Industries : to Discuss Raven Autonomy™ Roadmap at Upcoming Investor Day

08/24/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) issued a reminder today that it will host a virtual Investor Day event on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The event will focus on Raven Autonomy™ with the Company highlighting its leadership position in the market, providing details on commercialization timelines for AutoCart® and Dot®, and communicating its expectations for substantial growth over the next five years and beyond. The Company is committed to delivering fully autonomous solutions in ag, and the presentation will provide additional information on the vision and strategic plan for Raven Autonomy™.

Additionally, the Company will provide updates on Raven Composites™ and Thunderhead Balloon Systems and the extensive opportunities that exist in these markets.

The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with Dan Rykhus, President & CEO, Steven Brazones, Vice President & CFO, Scott Wickersham, Division Vice President – Aerostar, Lon Stroschein, Executive Director of Corporate Development, and Wade Robey, Executive Director of Raven Autonomy.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will conclude after approximately 90 minutes. All interested investors are open to join the presentation and institutional investors are highly encouraged to RSVP for this event by contacting Investor Relations at +1 (605) 336-2750.

A live video webcast and presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ravenind.com.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.


© Business Wire 2020
