Team Member Spotlight: November 2021

Congratulations to Christina Javers, Raven Engineered Films Production Supervisor, on winning the November Team Member Spotlight! Christina's strong, positive leadership of a new large production team has boosted morale, increased efficiency, and increased production output.

As the supervisor of Raven Engineered Films' manufacturing converting team, Christina is responsible for the daily production numbers, production quality, staffing, team member development, communication with support teams, and more. With all these responsibilities, Christina brings a strong work ethic and sets a positive culture in her area - which has been reflected in her team's production output.



In June 2021, Raven Engineered Films combined two rotating day shifts into one, making the team more efficient and providing them with the capability to run all of their work centers each week. Christina was asked to lead this change and develop the new, combined team into a high-performing one.

"There were many challenges that Christina faced with this schedule change," remarked Matt Schuster, Production Manager, "but she went into it with a great mindset, and she has exceeded expectations throughout." In addition to the improved efficiency, Christina's leadership has boosted morale and increased production output. She also is paying it forward, both as a mentor to a new supervisor and as a member of the 2021-2022 Raven United Way Committee.

Christina's ability to take on every challenge with a great attitude is inspiring - not only to me, but the whole team. Her impact is more than words can express, but I appreciate all the hard work and focus she puts into her team. Christina drives results with a culture that people want to be a part of, and I am honored to be working with her." - Matt Schuster, Production Manager, Raven Engineered Films

Thank you, Christina, for cultivating a culture that continues to solve great challenges with a positive attitude!