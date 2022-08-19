Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Raven Property Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RUS   GB00B0D5V538

RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED

(RUS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:30 2022-03-17 am EDT
3.820 GBX   -.--%
11:04aRAVEN PROPERTY : Termination of listing
PU
07/15RAVEN PROPERTY : Exercise of put option
PU
07/15Prestino Investments Ltd completed the acquisition of Russian Assets of Raven Property Group Limited.
CI
Raven Property : Termination of listing

08/19/2022 | 11:04am EDT
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP LIMITED

Incorporated in Guernsey

Company number 43371

LSE share code: RAV JSE share code: RAV

ISIN: GB00B0D5V538

("Raven" or the "Company")

TERMINATION OF LISTING

Shareholders are referred to previous SENS announcements regarding the suspension of trading of ordinary and preference shares of the Company with effect from 17 March 2022, the cancellation of the listing of the Company's shares on the London Stock Exchange, The International Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange with effect from 28 June 2022 and the exercise of the put option on 14 July 2022 whereby Raven divested itself of its Russian business, thereby disposing of its property portfolio.

Raven has a secondary listing on the Main Board of the JSE. Although trade in the Company's shares is suspended on the JSE, Raven is still obliged to comply with the provisions of the JSE Listings Requirements, including the obligation to have control over the majority of its assets, which, subsequent to the exercise of the put option, it longer has.

Following the Company's request to the JSE to terminate the listing of its ordinary shares, the JSE commenced proceedings to remove the listing pursuant to the provisions of the Listings Requirements.

Shareholders are therefore advised that Raven's listing will be removed from the commencement of business on Monday, 29 August 2022 and that they will remain shareholders in an unlisted company. Accordingly, the last day to trade (off-market) will be Tuesday, 23 August 2022 and the record date will be Friday, 26 August 2022.

Thereafter, the Company's securities can continue to be traded off market via a matched bargain trading

facility. Information on this facility may be obtained from the Company by emailing sharedealing@theravenpropertygroup.com.

Friday, 19 August 2022

Enquiries

Raven Property Group LimitedTel: + 44 (0) 1481 712955

Anton Bilton

Glyn Hirsch

Java Capital (South African Sponsor)

Tel: +27 (11) 722 3050

Jean Tyndale-Biscoe / Andrew Brooking

Disclaimer

Raven Property Group Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
