  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  RAVENO Capital AG
  News
  Summary
    TUF   DE000A161N22

RAVENO CAPITAL AG

(TUF)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  10:34:34 2023-03-30 am EDT
3.400 EUR   -5.56%
RAVENO Capital AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

03/30/2023 | 10:30am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: RAVENO Capital AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
RAVENO Capital AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights

30-March-2023 / 16:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RAVENO Capital AG resolves cash capital increase from authorised capital with exclusion of subscription rights
 

Frankfurt am Main, March 30, 2023: The Executive Board of RAVENO Capital AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22 | WKN: A161N2) resolved today, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital of the Company by up to EUR 4,000,000.00 by issuing up to 4,000,000 new no-par value bearer shares of the Company with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share ("New Shares"), making partial use of the Authorised Capital.

The issue amount is EUR 1.00 per New Share. The total issue amount is therefore up to EUR 4,000,000.00. The statutory subscription right of the Company's shareholders was excluded in accordance with §§ 203 para. 1, 186 para. 3 sentence 4 AktG. The New Shares will be offered to selected investors in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 5.00 per New Share. The proceeds from the capital increase will amount to up to EUR 20 mio. The capital increase will be accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG.

The funds from the capital increase shall serve to finance and strengthen the equity base of the Company for the successful implementation of the planned realignment of the RAVENO Capital AG as an investment company in the sports sector. In connection with the planned realignment of the company, a capital reduction is currently not planned.
 

Further Information:
RAVENO Capital AG
Investor Relations
info@ravenocapital.de

 

30-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: RAVENO Capital AG
Taunusanlage 9-10
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
E-mail: info@ravenocapital.de
Internet: www.ravenocapital.de
ISIN: DE000A161N22
WKN: A161N2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1597393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1597393  30-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1597393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
