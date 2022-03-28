Ravensource Fund : Audited Financial Statements - December 31, 2021

Financial Statements of

RAVENSOURCE FUND

Years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Table of Contents

 Independent Auditors' Report

 Financial Statements of Ravensource Fund

Page

 Statements of Financial Position 1  Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2  Statements of Changes in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Redeemable Units 3  Statements of Cash Flows 4  Schedule of Investments 5  Notes to Financial Statements 6 - 29

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Unitholders of Ravensource Fund

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Ravensource Fund (the Entity), which comprise:

 the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020

 the statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended

 the statements of changes in net assets attributable to holders of redeemable units for the years then ended

 the statements of cash flows for the years then ended

 and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies

(Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report.

We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises:

 the information included in Management Report of Fund Performance to be filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the information included in the Management Report of Fund Performance filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as at the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

