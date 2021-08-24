Ravensource Fund : Interim Financial Statements - June 30, 2021
08/24/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
Financial Statements of
RAVENSOURCE FUND
Six months ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)
RAVENSOURCE FUND
Table of Contents
Page
• Management Responsibility for Financial Reporting
• Financial Statements of Ravensource Fund
• Statement of Financial Position
1
• Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
2
• Statement of Changes in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Redeemable Units
3
• Statement of Cash Flows
4
• Schedule of Investments
5 - 6
• Notes to Financial Statements
7 - 30
MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared by Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc. in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Ravensource Fund (the "Trust"). The Trust's Investment Manager is responsible for the information and representations contained in these financial statements.
The Investment Manager maintains appropriate processes to ensure that relevant and reliable financial information is produced. The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and include certain amounts that are based on estimates and judgements made by the Investment Manager. The significant accounting policies which the Investment Manager believes are appropriate for the Trust are described in Note 3 to the unaudited interim financial statements.
On behalf of the Investment Manager
______________________
August 24, 2021
Scott Reid
Date
NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS
The Auditors of the Partnership have not reviewed these financial statements.
Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the Trustee of the Trust, appointed an independent auditor, who was confirmed by the unitholders, to audit the Trust's annual financial statements. Applicable securities laws require that if an auditor has not reviewed the Trust's interim financial statements, this must be disclosed in an accompanying notice.
RAVENSOURCE FUND
Statement of Financial Position
June 30, 2021, with comparative information for December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)
2021
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,192,017
$
3,334,030
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
