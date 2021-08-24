Log in
    RAV.UN   CA7544021057

RAVENSOURCE FUND

(RAV.UN)
  Report
Ravensource Fund : Interim Financial Statements - June 30, 2021

08/24/2021 | 02:24pm EDT
Financial Statements of

RAVENSOURCE FUND

Six months ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

RAVENSOURCE FUND

Table of Contents

Page

Management Responsibility for Financial Reporting

Financial Statements of Ravensource Fund

Statement of Financial Position

1

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

2

Statement of Changes in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Redeemable Units

3

Statement of Cash Flows

4

Schedule of Investments

5 - 6

Notes to Financial Statements

7 - 30

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared by Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc. in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Ravensource Fund (the "Trust"). The Trust's Investment Manager is responsible for the information and representations contained in these financial statements.

The Investment Manager maintains appropriate processes to ensure that relevant and reliable financial information is produced. The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and include certain amounts that are based on estimates and judgements made by the Investment Manager. The significant accounting policies which the Investment Manager believes are appropriate for the Trust are described in Note 3 to the unaudited interim financial statements.

On behalf of the Investment Manager

______________________

August 24, 2021

Scott Reid

Date

NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS

The Auditors of the Partnership have not reviewed these financial statements.

Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the Trustee of the Trust, appointed an independent auditor, who was confirmed by the unitholders, to audit the Trust's annual financial statements. Applicable securities laws require that if an auditor has not reviewed the Trust's interim financial statements, this must be disclosed in an accompanying notice.

RAVENSOURCE FUND

Statement of Financial Position

June 30, 2021, with comparative information for December 31, 2020 (Unaudited)

2021

2020

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,192,017

$

3,334,030

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(cost - $15,407,566; 2020 - $18,672,635) (note 10)

17,895,183

19,281,671

Foreign exchange contract (note 10)

-

40,659

Interest and dividends receivable

18,407

27,431

Prepaid expenses

1,251

3,662

25,106,858

22,687,453

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

83,095

98,588

Foreign exchange contract (note 10)

297,267

-

Management and administrative fees payable

(note 4(a) and (b))

45,228

21,667

425,590

120,255

Net assets attributable to holders of redeemable units

$

24,681,268

$

22,567,198

Number of redeemable units outstanding (note 6)

1,423,998

1,423,998

Net assets attributable to holders of

redeemable units per unit (note 5)

$

17.33

$

15.85

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Trust:

Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc.,

as Investment Manager

1

RAVENSOURCE FUND

Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Six months ended June 30, 2021, with comparative information for 2020 (Unaudited)

2021

2020

Income:

Dividends and income trust distributions

$

133,862

$

235,473

Interest income for distribution purposes

16,774

83,416

150,636

318,889

Net change in fair value on financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss and foreign exchange contracts:

Net realized gain (loss) on financial assets, including

foreign exchange translations on cash

226,363

321,411

Net realized gain (loss) on foreign exchange contracts

687,991

(272,281)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial assets

1,876,658

(3,602,641)

Net unrealized gain (loss) on foreign exchange

contracts

(337,926)

(340,073)

Net change in fair value on financial assets and

foreign exchange contracts

2,453,086

(3,893,584)

2,603,722

(3,574,695)

Expenses:

Management fees (note 4(a))

86,679

101,463

Legal fees

47,359

72,239

Administrative fees (note 4(b))

46,673

54,634

Independent review committee fees and expenses

18,775

18,531

Accounting fees

17,622

16,679

Audit fees

16,159

15,480

Trust administration and transfer agency fees

11,901

12,776

Listing fees

11,653

12,340

Transaction costs

7,003

10,385

Investor relations fees (note 4(d))

6,764

6,780

Other

5,464

11,171

276,052

332,478

Increase (decrease) in net assets attributable to

holders of redeemable units

$

2,327,670

$

(3,907,173)

Weighted average number of units outstanding

during the period

1,423,998

1,672,870

Increase (decrease) in net assets attributable to

holders of redeemable units per weighted

average unit outstanding during the period

$

1.63

$

(2.34)

See accompanying notes to financial statements.

2

