Ravensource Fund : Interim Financial Statements - June 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared by Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc. in its capacity as the Investment Manager of Ravensource Fund (the "Trust"). The Trust's Investment Manager is responsible for the information and representations contained in these financial statements.

The Investment Manager maintains appropriate processes to ensure that relevant and reliable financial information is produced. The unaudited interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and include certain amounts that are based on estimates and judgements made by the Investment Manager. The significant accounting policies which the Investment Manager believes are appropriate for the Trust are described in Note 3 to the unaudited interim financial statements.

On behalf of the Investment Manager

______________________ August 24, 2021 Scott Reid Date

NOTICE TO UNITHOLDERS

The Auditors of the Partnership have not reviewed these financial statements.

Computershare Trust Company of Canada, the Trustee of the Trust, appointed an independent auditor, who was confirmed by the unitholders, to audit the Trust's annual financial statements. Applicable securities laws require that if an auditor has not reviewed the Trust's interim financial statements, this must be disclosed in an accompanying notice.