Ravensource Fund : Letter to Unitholders - December 31, 2022

MANAGEMENT'S LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

NOTICE TO READER The purpose of Ravensource's Management's Letter to Unitholders is to impart information and analysis to aid Ravensource's unitholders in the understanding of their investment. This letter is a supplemental report to the financial statements, Management Report on Fund Performance ("MRFP"), Annual Information Form ("AIF") and the Independent Review Committee ("IRC") report. You can get a copy of the aforementioned documents and the Fund's proxy voting policies and proxy voting record by calling (416) 250-2845, by writing to us at Stornoway Portfolio Management 30 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 901, Toronto, ON M4V 3A1, by visiting our website at www.ravensource.ca, or the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A Note on Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements relating to anticipated future events, results, decisions, opportunities, risks or other matters. Forward-looking statements are predictive in nature requiring us to make assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate, and the factors that could cause actual events, results, etc. may differ materially from expectations, estimates or intentions. These risk factors include market and general economic conditions, regulatory developments, the effects of competition in the geographic and business areas the fund may invest and others as detailed in Ravensource's Annual Information Form. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For these reasons, it is important that readers do not place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements and should be aware that Ravensource may not update any forward-looking statements. About the Ravensource Fund The Ravensource Fund is a closed-end trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol RAV.UN. The principal objective of Ravensource is to achieve absolute long-term returns through investing in out-of-favor and deep-value North American securities. Ravensource's investments fall primarily in three strategies: Distressed Securities: Investing in corporate debt, creditor claims and/or equity securities of companies, that are in, perceived to be in, or emerging from financial distress at a price materially different from what we believe to be the underlying fundamental value of the securities. Alternative Credit: Investing in corporate debt, on either a primary or secondary basis, that is reasonably expected to be repaid at or above par at or before its stated maturity in a manner consistent with the terms of its indenture and earn a yield that we believe is attractive given the underlying credit risk. Special Situations Equities: Investing primarily in Canadian and U.S. small- and mid-cap equities that have catalysts to bridge the gap between market price and intrinsic value. About Stornoway Portfolio Management ("Stornoway") Stornoway was appointed the Fund's Investment Manager on July 1, 2008 to execute Ravensource's investment mandate. Stornoway took over the management of Ravensource from Pat Hodgson. Pat was our partner, an extraordinary investor and a true buccaneer who in 2003 transitioned Ravensource from investing in debt of Asian companies - the Fund was formerly The First Asia Fund - to focus on North American securities. Pat left us with a tremendous legacy that forms the guiding principles we embrace in managing Ravensource. Stornoway is a Toronto-based,employee-owned investment management firm focused on investing in distressed securities and other deep-value,out-of-favour investment opportunities that withstand a thorough and disciplined analytical rigor prior to investing and active involvement thereafter. The Stornoway Team is comprised of Scott Reid, Daniel Metrikin, and Alex Gelmych. Our bios and our approach to investing can be found on the Ravensource website. In addition to Ravensource, Stornoway manages the Stornoway Recovery Fund LP ("SRFLP"), a limited partnership that invests in opportunities that arise from companies that are in or near financial distress. Past investment performance by the Ravensource Fund is not indicative of future results and there cannot be any assurances that its investment objectives will be achieved. This letter is not a solicitation to invest.

MANAGEMENT'S LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS Growth of $100,000 $300,000 $250,000 $243,065 $200,000 $206,959 $150,000 $100,000 $50,000 Jun-08 Dec-09 Dec-11 Dec-13 Dec-15 Dec-17 Dec-19 Dec-21 Ravensource Fund NAV ¹ S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index (1) Based on net asset value per unit, assuming all distributions are reinvested in units at net asset value. 34% greater wealth creation Dear Fellow Unitholders, Ravensource Fund's ("Ravensource" or the "Fund") net asset value ("NAV") per unit declined by 12.6% over 2022, including distributions received by investors versus the 5.8% decline in the TSX. As we reflect on 2022, our reaction is mixed. We are unquestionably disappointed about the recent performance of the Fund. Our mission, however, is to generate long-term wealth on your investment. Moving towards that goal, we are very pleased by the developments achieved by most of our investees that created significant future value and materially de-risked our investments over 2022. We typically invest in companies that have failed their past investors. The market does not quickly forget this legacy nor reward our investment in a straight-line once its prospects have improved. Rather, the path to realizing the value that has been created takes time, change and often, our active involvement. Critically, the company must prove to an audience of skeptical investors a clear distinction between its revitalized future against its insolvent past. This will not happen all at once. The company needs to demonstrate a consistent and sustainable track record of profitability. While most of our investments are in the late stages of their revitalization, they have not yet met the threshold demanded by the market for a significant upward repricing. For many of our investments, 2022 was a game-changing year. Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. doubled its run-rate production rate and is reinvesting the resultant cash flow into the drill bit at 100+% returns. Despite operational hiccups, Algoma Steel Group Inc. continued to generate immense amounts of cash to fund transformative capital projects and has bought back a significant amount of shares at very accretive prices. Crystallex International Corp. saw its collateral value increase, progress towards realization advance, and pressure to resolve the legal dispute ratchet higher. - 1 -

In December 2022, we successfully exited our investment in Genworth Financial Inc. and began to reduce our investment in Stelco Holdings. These sales reflect positive developments achieved over 2022 and were triggered as their market prices approached our targeted exit price. While each had a rocky start, they generated handsome annualized returns of 13.4% and 22.7% respectively over their investment life. We are laser focused on bringing other investments to a successful exit in 2023. Not every investment has progressed as planned. In particular, the issues facing Spark Power Group have proved to be far greater than our original investment thesis and our influence to effect change far lesser. As is our discipline in times of stress, we challenged the premise of our Spark investment, considered whether it still merited investment, and increased our engagement with the company to aid in its turnaround. However, there is significant amount of risk and wood to chop to turn it around. Looking to 2023 and beyond, we believe that the gap between the current price of our investments and the potential value that could be realized on their exit grew significantly over 2022. In our opinion, this storehouse of value now represents the greatest opportunity to generate meaningful returns for Ravensource investors since we began managing the Fund in 2008. To quantify this potential value that we are working to capture on each of our investments, we have included a section in this letter called "The Carrot". However, we recognize that our investments are still works in progress and the risk of failure remains, thus it is far too early to claim victory. Our responsibility to you, our partners, is our utmost priority. This letter serves as a progress report, informing you of the significant milestones achieved by our investees and the disappointments along the way. We will provide a closer look at our results and portfolio developments during 2022, and the opportunities, risks and challenges we see, in a candid and open manner. The Stornoway Way Ravensource seeks to generate superior long-term returns by investing in troubled and out-of-favour companies and profit from their revitalization. Complexity is our domain. We confront complexity with our diligence, experience, and expertise to invest in situations where others may be unable or unwilling to invest. This may take the form of securities in or emerging from financial distress, "orphan securities" that carry the stigma of former distress, or underfollowed securities with identifiable catalysts to bridge the gap between market price and intrinsic value. Why engage with complexity? Securities left in the "too hard" pile by traditional investors often have depressed prices disconnected from their economic potential. It's our job to help "connect the dots" between a company dismissed by the market and a quality asset of strategic value. However, we believe that troubled companies don't fix themselves. Fundamental to our strategy is effecting change within our investees to unlock the potential value of the reorganized entity. We deploy our capital strategically, in opportunities that we have a high conviction in the success of their turnaround and where our investment can generate a meaningful return. Our success is predicated on reaching tangible milestones that mark fundamental change in our underlying investees. Often, completing a financial restructuring is only the first step. Once on strong footing, these companies can then use their financial flexibility to execute an operational restructuring plan to create meaningful investor value. Once the business has been revitalized, it is more likely to be an attractive target to strategic investors, helping to secure our exit strategy. The Stornoway Way is focused on driving these outcomes to generate superior long-term wealth creation for our investors. - 2 -