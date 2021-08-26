Ravensource Fund : Letter to Unitholders - June 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS FOR THE SEMI-ANNUALPERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

NOTICE TO READER The purpose of Ravensource's Management's Letter to Unitholders is to impart information and analysis to Ravensource's unitholders to allow a thorough understanding of their investment. This letter is a supplemental report to the financial statements, Management Report on Fund Performance ("MRFP"), Annual Information Form ("AIF") and the Independent Review Committee ("IRC") report. You can get a copy of the aforementioned documents and the Fund's proxy voting policies and proxy voting record by calling (416) 250-2845, by writing to us at Stornoway Portfolio Management 30 St. Clair Avenue West, Suite 901, Toronto, ON M4V 3A1, by visiting our website at www.ravensource.ca, or the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. A Note on Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements relating to anticipated future events, results, decisions, opportunities, risks or other matters. Forward-looking statements are predictive in nature requiring us to make assumptions and subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate, or a number of factors could cause actual events, results, etc. to differ materially from expectations, estimates or intentions. These risk factors include market and general economic conditions, regulatory developments, the effects of competition in the geographic and business areas the fund may invest and others as detailed in Ravensource's Annual Information Form. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For these reasons, it is important that readers do not place undue reliance on our forward- looking statements and should be aware that Ravensource may not update any forward-looking statements. About the Ravensource Fund The Ravensource Fund is a closed-end investment trust whose units trade on the TSX under the symbol RAV.UN. The principal objective of Ravensource is to achieve absolute long-term returns through investing in out-of-favor and deep-value North American securities. Ravensource's investments fall primarily in three strategies: Distressed Securities: Investing in corporate debt, creditor claims and/or equity securities of companies, that are in, perceived to be in, or emerging from financial distress at a price materially different from what we believe to be the underlying fundamental value of the securities. Alternative Credit: Investing in corporate debt, on either a primary or secondary basis, that is reasonably expected to be repaid at or above par at or before its stated maturity in a manner consistent with the terms of its indenture and earn a yield that we believe is attractive given the underlying credit risk. Special Situations Equities: Investing primarily in Canadian and U.S. small- and mid-cap equities that have catalysts to bridge the gap between market price and intrinsic value. About Stornoway Portfolio Management ("Stornoway") Stornoway was appointed the Fund's Investment Manager on July 1, 2008 to execute Ravensource's investment mandate. Stornoway took over the management of Ravensource from Pat Hodgson. Pat was our partner, an extraordinary investor and a true buccaneer who in 2003 transitioned Ravensource from investing in debt of Asian companies - the Fund was formerly The First Asia Fund - to focus on North American securities. Pat left us with a tremendous legacy that forms the guiding principles we embrace in managing Ravensource. Stornoway is a Toronto-based,employee-owned investment management firm focused on investing in distressed securities and other out-of-favour investment opportunities that withstand a thorough and disciplined analytical rigor prior to investing and active involvement thereafter. The Stornoway Team is comprised of Brandon Moyse, Daniel Metrikin and Scott Reid on the investment side while Mahesh Shanmugam manages our operations. Our bios and our approach to investing can be found on the Ravensource website. In addition to Ravensource, Stornoway manages the Stornoway Recovery Fund LP ("SRFLP"), a limited partnership that invests in opportunities that arise from companies that are in or near financial distress. Past investment performance by the Ravensource Fund is not indicative of future results and there cannot be any assurances that its investment objectives will be achieved. This letter is not a solicitation to invest.

MANAGEMENT'S LETTER TO UNITHOLDERS Growth of $100,000 $300,000 $250,000 $200,000 $274,168 64% greater wealth creation $206,082 $150,000 $100,000 $50,000 Jun-08 Jun-11 Jun-13 Jun-15 Jun-17 Jun-19 Jun-21 Ravensource Fund NAV ¹ S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index (1) Based on net asset value per unit, assuming all distributions are reinvested in units at net asset value. Dear Fellow Unitholders, Ravensource Fund's ("Ravensource" or the "Fund") net asset value ("NAV") per unit increased by 10.3% over the first half of 2021, including distributions received by investors. While pleased with our start to 2021, we believe there is much more to come. Admittedly, we do have some ground to make up. Since our last 'big' year in 2018, Ravensource investors have earned a paltry 5.2% return while the TSX has increased by 52.2%. Over the long term, it is a different story. Since assuming management of Ravensource in 2008, our idiosyncratic approach has created 64% more wealth for our investors than the S&P/TSX. Our path to outperformance, however, has not been smooth as our returns on a given investment tend to be lumpy, concentrated after we successfully turn distressed and out-of-favour companies into healthy going concerns. This requires time and active involvement with our investees. We think differently, we act differently, and so our returns - to quote the philosopher king, the Monkees' Michael Nesmith - "travel to the beat of a different drum." We are firmly focused on the future, however: investing is a forward-looking business. While our recent returns have been quiet, our actions and achievements to create future value have been anything but. For example, over the past year Distinction Energy completed its financial restructuring, engaged a new management team, made a significant acquisition and is amidst a game-changing merger as it readies itself to be publicly listed. This is illustrative of our broader portfolio, as we believe the value that has been created over the past couple of years across our - 1 -

portfolio has increased the potential returns to be realized upon successful exits of our investments. That sizable potential is quantified in 'The Carrot' section of this letter. You are our partner. Our objective is to meaningfully increase the value of your Ravensource investment over the long term. Our goal with this letter is to help you better understand your investment by sharing the philosophy and approach we take to meet that objective. We will also provide a closer look at our results and portfolio developments during the first half of 2021 in a candid and open manner. In other words, we will walk you through the value creation opportunities that exist in our portfolio and what actions we are taking to harvest our 'Carrots'. Investment Performance Ravensource's investment portfolio generated an 11.5% return over the first half of 2021. The investments that materially contributed to Ravensource's performance are as follows: 2021 YTD Gross Impact on Investment Return on Investment Fund 1 Firm Capital Apartment REIT 58.3% 4.6% Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. 47.0% 3.5% Delphi / Distinction Energy Corp. 33.0% 2.1% Quad Graphics Inc. 10.2% 0.8% Dundee Corp. 3.5% 0.5% Crystallex International Corp. 0.0% 0.0% Other 2 0.0% Pre-expense / Incentive Fee Investment Return 11.5% 1 Increase in NAV associated with the investment's gross return for the period. 2 Includes other asset investment returns We would like to share with you what specifically drove results for the first half of the year and the actions we are taking to maximize and protect the value of our investments. Firm Capital Apartment REIT ("FCA") FCA is a publicly listed (TSXv: FCA-U) Canadian real estate entity that makes debt, preferred and common equity investments directly into select U.S. multi-residential, rental properties. Since Stornoway injected equity to rescue FCA from the brink of insolvency in 2016, two things have been true: FCA's management team has done a tremendous job to turn around the company and increase shareholder value; and the market hasn't paid attention. However, early this year, spurred by strong insider purchases and corporate buybacks, investors began buying, increasing both the price and liquidity of FCA shares. Rising by almost 60% so far in 2021, our FCA shares increased the value of your Ravensource investment by 4.6%. Over the first half of 2021, it was business as usual: the FCA team continued to optimize its rents, opportunistically refinanced its mortgages at very low rates, and increased its ownership of its joint venture properties at attractive prices. Further, FCA bought back stock at a large discount to its net asset value, all of which further increased shareholder value. While pleased with its recent performance, we - 2 -

believe there is more to come as management continues to create value and the trading price of FCA shares still represents a relatively large ~20% discount to their net asset value. Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. ("SBS") SBS is a publicly listed media company that owns and operates a network of Hispanic-focused radio stations in the United States. In February 2021, we exited the vast majority of our SBS investment via a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") with the company. Our exit generated a 47.0% return over its December 31st, 2020 valuation, thereby growing the value of your Ravensource investment by 3.5% during the first half of 2021. A comprehensive review of our SBS investment can be found in the Fund Liquidity and Investment Activity - Divestitures section. Delphi / Distinction Energy Corp. ("Distinction") Distinction is an oil and gas producer with assets in Alberta's Montney region. In October 2020, Stornoway injected equity into Distinction - then Delphi Energy Corp. - to finance its emergence from insolvency / CCAA as a strong, healthy company. Since then, Distinction has achieved major milestones that combined with the energy market's tailwinds, drove a 33.0% return on our investment so far in 2021, increasing the value of your Ravensource investment by 2.1%. Integral to our investment was the partnership with Kiwetinohk Resources Corporation ("KRC"). KRC is led by Pat Carlson of Seven Generations fame and backed by ARC Financial, a leading energy-focused investment firm. We recognized the value of Distinction's existing assets and employed our expertise and capital to restructure it into an ideal platform to buy other distressed energy assets at fire-sale prices. However, we needed Pat and his team to apply their industry expertise, managerial discipline, and data-driven approach to turn this potential into a coveted, well-run,high-cash flowing business. Distinction's revitalization has rapidly evolved. After KRC took over management in early 2021, it nearly tripled its equity investment in Distinction, enabling it to participate in a compelling acquisition from Ovintiv. These assets are nearby to Distinction's existing ones, with the same high-quality / low- cost production and a wealth of attractive drilling opportunities even at low oil prices ($40-50 WTI), whose geology Pat and his team know well. In June 2021, KRC and Distinction announced their intention to merge into one entity. From our perspective, it is a no brainer. As the vast majority of KRC's assets are common to Distinction, we will be effectively doubling the company's size through assets in which we already have strong conviction. Given KRC is debt-free, the merged entity is reloading its financial capacity to buy assets or drill new wells. Lastly, the merger will simplify the current organizational structure to become 'one team, one dream.' To capture these benefits, we happily committed our support when asked by Distinction and KRC's board prior to the formal merger announcement. We expect the merger to close in Q3 2021. Distinction's - rather, KRC's - next pivotal milestone will be the listing of its shares on the TSX which we expect to be completed by year-end. This will greatly increase liquidity of our shares, and given its enhanced scale, best-in-class management team, and top-tier assets burdened by little debt, we believe that the new KRC should garner a premium valuation. Once the merger is completed and is listed, we believe our shares are well positioned to trade at $27.50+ versus the June 30, 2021 price of $20, which would generate significant additional gains on our investment. - 3 -

