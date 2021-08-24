Ravensource Fund : Management Report of Fund Performance - June 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT REPORT OF FUND PERFORMANCE JUNE 30, 2021

THE RAVENSOURCE FUND

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION OF FUND PERFORMANCE THE FUND The Ravensource Fund ("Ravensource" or "Fund") is a closed-end investment fund with 1,423,998 units currently outstanding. As of June 30, 2021, the net assets of the Fund were $24.7 million and the net asset value ("NAV") per unit was $17.33. Ravensource units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol RAV.UN and can be purchased / sold like any other publicly listed security. The closing / last bid for Ravensource units as of June 30, 2021, was $15.85. THE INVESTMENT MANAGER By way of a special meeting of unitholders, Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc. ("Stornoway" or "Investment Manager") was appointed as the investment manager to the Ravensource Fund effective July 1, 2008. Stornoway's responsibilities for Ravensource include the evaluation, selection and negotiation of investments, the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of such investments and the recommendation of the appropriate timing and structure for disposition of such investments. INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE AND STRATEGIES The principal objective of Ravensource is to achieve superior absolute long-term returns, with an emphasis on capital gains, through investments in selected North American debt instruments, creditor claims and equity securities. The investment objectives of the Fund are stated in the Declaration of Trust and on the Fund's website at www.ravensource.ca.

To achieve its investment objectives, Ravensource's investments primarily fall into three strategies: Distressed Securities: investing in corporate debt, creditor claims and/or equity securities of companies that are in, perceived to be in, or emerging from financial distress at a price materially different from what we believe to be the underlying fundamental value of the securities. Alternative Credit: investing in corporate debt, on either a primary or secondary basis, that is reasonably expected to be repaid at or above par at or before its stated maturity in a manner consistent with the terms of its indenture and earn a yield that we believe is attractive given the underlying credit risk. Special Situations Equities: investing primarily in Canadian and U.S. small- and mid-cap equities that are attractively valued with catalysts to unlock value. RISKS Risks associated with an investment in the units of Ravensource are discussed in the Annual Information Form and in the notes attached to the financial statements, which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ravensource website at www.ravensource.ca. The Fund has not altered its stated investment strategies or implemented other changes that would materially affect the risk of investing in Ravensource over the first six months of 2021. An investment in the Fund continues to be appropriate only for investors who have the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment, who seek long-term capital growth, have a long-term investment horizon, and possess a medium to high-risk tolerance to withstand the ups and downs that go along with investing in out-of-favor securities. LEVERAGE The Fund's total indebtedness cannot exceed 30% of the total assets of the Fund. Unsettled securities transactions are not considered borrowings for purposes of the limitation on the use of indebtedness calculations. During the first six months of 2021, Ravensource did not employ leverage. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO JUNE 30, 2021 Ravensource's net assets increased by $2.1 million or 9.4% during the first six months of 2021 as a result of a $2.3 million net operating gain - comprised of realized and unrealized gains and losses, interest payments and dividends on its investment portfolio less fund expenses - partially offset by $0.2 million of distributions to unitholders. In comparison, Ravensource's net assets decreased by $4.2 million or 14.0% after paying $0.3 million in distributions over the first six months of 2020. Investment Performance Ravensource's net asset value per unit ("NAV") increased by $1.63 or 10.3% over the first six months of 2021 including distributions to unitholders - due to the performance of its investment portfolio. Of the indices the Manager provides investors for comparison purposes, the Fund underperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index (+17.3%), the S&P/TSX Small Cap Total Return Index (+19.8%), and the Credit Suisse Distressed Hedge Fund Index (+10.4%), while outperforming the ICE BofAML US High Yield Index (+3.7%). All index and fund returns are calculated on a total return basis. The largest contributors to Ravensource's performance over the first six months of 2021 were its investments in Firm Capital Apartment REIT units, Spanish Broadcasting preferred shares, Distinction Energy Corp. common shares, and Quad Graphics Inc. common shares. We encourage Ravensource Fund investors to read the Management's Letter to Unitholders (the "LTU") in which we share our investment philosophy and approach that guides our investment decisions. In addition, the LTU provides a deeper look at Ravensource's - 2 -

investment results and developments in the portfolio during the first six months of 2021 with the objective of helping you better understand your investment. Over the longer term, Ravensource's NAV has increased by 174.2% in aggregate / 8.1% compounded annually including re-invested distributions to unitholders since Stornoway took over its management in July 2008. Over the same period, Ravensource outperformed the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index (+106.1% / 5.7%), the S&P/TSX Small Cap Total Return Index (+62.9% / 3.8%), the Credit Suisse Distressed Hedge Fund Index (+69.2% / 4.1%) and the ICE BofAML US High Yield Index (+166.4% / 7.8%). Distributions Ravensource's distribution policy is to make semi-annual distributions to unitholders in an amount to ensure that it does not incur any tax liability and to provide a reasonable yield for investors. The Fund made a semi- annual distribution of $0.15 on June 30, 2021 versus a $0.15 per unit distribution paid in June 2020. Redemptions and Recirculation of Units Tendered for Redemption Ravensource Fund provides for an annual redemption privilege that allows unitholders to redeem 100% of their units for cash at a price equal to the Net Asset Value - adjusted to reflect expenses incurred to affect the redemption - calculated as of the Annual Redemption Date. If unitholders elect to redeem units, the Fund has the right to enter into a recirculation agreement with an investment dealer who will use commercially reasonable effort to find purchasers for the units tendered for redemption at the redemption price. For further details, please refer to the Declaration of Trust, which can be found in the "Key Documents" section of the Ravensource Website at www.ravensource.ca and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. As the annual redemption privilege occurs in the second half of the calendar year, there were no redemptions to report for the semi-annual period ending June 30, 2021. To alert unitholders of their annual redemption privilege, a bulletin is sent out to unitholders in early July via the Canadian Depository for Securities ("CDS") with all the key information and dates. For the annual redemption occurring in 2021, unitholders wishing to exercise their Annual Redemption Right are required to submit an Annual Redemption Request by August 5, 2021. The Annual Redemption Date will be September 2, 2021, at which point the net asset value per unit to be received by redeeming unitholders will be calculated. The Annual Redemption Payment Date, and the closing of any recirculation, will occur on September 24, 2021. Liquidity The Fund's net cash position increased from 14.6% of the Fund's net assets at the beginning of fiscal 2021 to 27.5% as of June 30, 2021, primarily driven by investment divestitures during the period. Investment divestitures during the first six months of 2021 increased net cash by 18.3% of June 30, 2021 net assets. The most prominent were the exits of our Spanish Broadcasting System Inc.'s senior notes and preferred shares, and Colabor Group's 6% convertible debentures. Investment purchases during the first six months of 2021 used net cash of approximately 3.9% of June 30, 2021 net assets primarily from establishing a new position in the office real estate sector while adding to our existing investment in GXI Acquisition Corp. Lastly, cash distributions to unitholders, foreign exchange contract net profits, dividend/interest payments received, changes in non-cash working capital items and various fund fees and expenses over the first half of 2021 decreased the Fund's net cash position by 0.2% of June 30, 2021 net assets. - 3 -

Fees and Expenses Ravensource's expenses consist of Investment Manager fees, Trustee & Transfer Agent fees and expenses, TSX listing fees, taxes (GST/HST), interest and borrowing costs, accounting and audit expenses, Independent Review Committee ("IRC") expenses, legal and professional expenses. The annualized Management Expense Ratio ("MER") measures the amount of annual fund expenses, excluding transaction costs, expressed as a ratio to average net assets. To understand Ravensource's MER, we must first explain our methodology. Incentive Fees are different from other fund expenses as the amount incurred is a function of the increase in the Fund's NAV over and above the 5% hurdle rate along with meeting other conditions. If the increase in the NAV during the year is less than 5% after all other fees and expenses but prior to distributions, the Incentive Fee will be zero and the burden to make up for the year's under-performance will be carried into the future before the Investment Manager receives an Incentive Fee. In contrast, accountants, auditors, lawyers and other sources of fee expenses will demand full payment regardless of whether the Fund performs well or not. As such, we believe the appropriate way to incorporate the Incentive Fee is to report the MER on both a pre- and post-incentive fee basis and not to annualize the Incentive Fee for interim periods. Incorporating the Fund's direct expenses but excluding the Incentive Fee, Ravensource's MER for the first six months of 2021 was 2.28% (first six months of 2020 - 2.32%). The 4 basis point increase in this period's MER versus the comparable period in 2020 is primarily attributable to a decrease in legal fees incurred (12 bps) partially offset by an increase in audit and accounting fees (6 bps). As the Fund had not yet made up for last year's loss plus the 5% annual hurdle rate over the first six months of 2021, the Investment Manager did not earn an Incentive Fee (first six months of 2020 - nil). Factoring in the impact of the Incentive Fee, Ravensource's MER for the first six months of 2021 was 2.28% (first six months of 2020 - 2.32%). RECENT DEVELOPMENTS In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic. Stornoway has remained fully operational throughout the pandemic, opting to work both remotely and within our offices depending on the degree of lockdown measures enacted by the Province of Ontario and giving ultimate consideration for the health of our employees and their families. Our head office building continues sanitization measures enacted on the onset of COVID-19 which allow safe use of our offices if use conforms with provincial lockdown measures. A key part of Stornoway's culture and success is our close collaboration with each other. While applications like Zoom and Microsoft Teams allowed us to collaborate virtually to safeguard employee health, they were not long-term solutions. From the onset of the pandemic, we have looked forward to returning to the office as soon as it was safe to do so. We are proud to say, starting from May 2021, Stornoway's office was open to fully vaccinated employees and all employees have opted to come back. Stornoway will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and health professional recommendations, adjusting our work practices accordingly. As noted in the financial statements, the duration and effects of the pandemic and its impact on individual companies and the market in general cannot be foreseen at the present time. The economic fallout from COVID-19 may have an adverse impact on the financial performance of Ravensource beyond the impact observed as of June 30, 2021. Stornoway has and continues to actively monitor developments related to COVID-19, including existing and potential economic impacts on Ravensource's investment portfolio. - 4 -

