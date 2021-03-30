Ravensource Fund : Audited Financial Statements - December 31, 2020 03/30/2021 | 05:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Financial Statements of RAVENSOURCE FUND Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 RAVENSOURCE FUND Table of Contents Page ∙ Independent Auditors' Report ∙ Financial Statements of Ravensource Fund ∙ Statements of Financial Position 1 ∙ Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 2 ∙ Statements of Changes in Net Assets Attributable to Holders of Redeemable Units 3 ∙ Statements of Cash Flows 4 ∙ Schedule of Investments 5 - 6 ∙ Notes to Financial Statements 7 - 29 KPMG LLP Bay Adelaide Centre 333 Bay Street, Suite 4600 Toronto ON M5H 2S5 Canada Tel 416-777-8500 Fax 416-777-8818 INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT To the Unitholders of Ravensource Fund Opinion We have audited the financial statements of Ravensource Fund (the Entity), which comprise: the statements of financial position as at December 31, 2020 and 2019

the statements of comprehensive income (loss) for the years then ended

the statements of changes in net assets attributable to holders of redeemable units for the years then ended

the statements of cash flows for the years then ended

and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements"). In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2020 and 2019, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report. We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. © 2020 KPMG LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership and a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. All rights reserved. Page 2 Other Information Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprises: the information included in Management Report of Fund Performance to be filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated. We obtained the information included in the Management Report of Fund Performance filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as at the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report. We have nothing to report in this regard. Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Page 3 Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Entity's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Entity to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

