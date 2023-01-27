Rawlplug S A : Higher grounds in figures, quality, and efficiency – wrap-up of the 2022 Rawlplug Academy operations

281 training courses held at the Training Centres, 83 webinars, and 535 on-site training sessions - these figures roughly wrap up the last year's operations at Rawlplug Academy. The past 12 months were marked by a return to on-site training and increased online activity. "Training is not just an add-on to our offering, but an integral part of our comprehensive customer support policy," claims Marcin Gorzała, Rawlplug Academy Manager.

The very first Training Centre opened in 2019 in the UK. It soon turned out that training activity which allows the participants not only to have a look at Rawlplug's products in action but also to learn all about their features and functions and, most importantly, to test them in practice is the most effective and appreciated form of customer education. The next training centre was established at the company's Wrocław headquarters, and soon afterwards, the Rawlplug Academy divisions were opened in Paris and Milan.

Now, the Training Centres where customers and employees can become familiar with the actual conditions of use and operation of our products are among the main pillars of Rawlplug Academy's activities. In this respect, the most important development of the year 2022 was the establishment of two new training and education centres. April saw the opening of the Training Centre in Vestec (Prague), managed by Petr Ruziczka, while in June, Rawlplug Academy Portugal was launched under the supervision of Jose Marcano. "I see the success of the Rawlplug Academy Training Centre in Vestec not only in the operations commencement itself, but also in the fact that we managed to deliver 41 subject-specific training sessions in a little over six months, with a total of 195 participants. The workshops on our bonded anchors and facade thermal insulation system attracted the most attention. In 2023, we are planning to organise further 140 training activities, which clearly shows how fast our division is growing," Petr Ruziczka admits.

Rawlplug currently runs seven in-house training centres scattered across Europe (in Poland, France, Italy, UK, Sweden, Czechia, and Portugal). The very concept of education and training centres has proved so attractive that four of our distributors (operating in India, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia) have already decided to open their own Rawlplug Academy Centres. Our plans for 2023 include launching two more of such training facilities: one to be established in cooperation with Rawlplug Lithuania, while the partner to the second Training Centre will be Rawlplug's main merchandise distributor in Romania.

Customers and contractors can learn about Rawlplug's offering not only at the conventional Training Centres, but also by visiting the mobile training and education centre known as RawlTruck. In 2022, the vehicle set out for Europe and made stops in Slovenia and Romania, but it also toured Poland. Those who attended the RawlTruck activities had the opportunity to test selected Rawlplug-branded products, learn more about the company's history, and participate in demonstrations and training courses.

Online training - no longer just a need of the moment

The goal of the Rawlplug Academy operations in 2022 was, first and foremost, to return to regular hands-on training. The time of the pandemic and the related sanitary restrictions forced the training centres to go online with their activities. In 2022, it was significantly more feasible to revisit the Training Centres as well as to resume training at customers' sites, which translated into a considerable year-on-year increase in the number of such meetings.

At the same time, our webinars and the e-learning platform have never ceased to perform a crucial role in Rawlplug Academy's operations. "We really want to make sure that online training activities are not just limited to recording a specific installation job or product presentation, but that they enable questions and experiences to be exchanged on the spot, during meetings," Marcin Gorzała stresses. Last year alone, the users of our web platform completed more than 4,500 online courses. The plans for 2023 entail further development of the e-learning platform, raising the technical quality of the meetings, and making our webinars more dynamic in form, which will certainly cause the effectiveness of this kind of activity to increase.

Speaking of the plans for the next year, Marcin Gorzała emphasises how important the trainers operating worldwide are in terms of the development of the training and education centres. "In 2023, we want to invite trainers from all training centres to Wrocław. This meeting is supposed to enable exchange of experience and knowledge. We intend to expand the know-how and competence of our trainers on a regular basis, which will raise the quality of the training itself," the Rawlplug Academy Manager admits.

Rawlplug Academy on YouTube

What complements Rawlplug Academy's training offer is a YouTube channel, launched in mid-last year. Videos used to be released on the brand's global channel, maintained since 2013. However, the intent of the producers of the Polish channel was to provide users with tutorials and other how-to content that would address very specific installation problems. Most of the videos are recorded at the Wrocław Training Centre, in Poland, and they are prepared in collaboration with trainers who ensure their highest quality content-wise. So what are the specific YouTube related goals set for 2023? Besides video tutorials, the channel is supposed to feature interviews with experts, while the installation jobs are not only to be recorded in a studio environment, but also on site. This will make it possible to showcase how Rawlplug's products perform under real conditions.

"The product alone, even if the best in its category, is definitely not enough these days. To stay ahead of the competition, we must provide customers with professional support at every stage of the buyer's journey. The training delivered within the Rawlplug Academy framework makes it possible to gain knowledge of highly advanced products, yet in an digestible manner. This allows us to build our expert position in the market of fixing solutions and power tools, while responding to the needs communicated by contractors, architects, or designers on an ongoing basis, and consequently to continue developing our services and improving our products," Marcin Gorzała emphasises.