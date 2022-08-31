Log in
    RWL   PLKLNR000017

RAWLPLUG S.A.

(RWL)
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  07:42 2022-08-31 am EDT
08:31aRAWLPLUG S A : We've got it! We have just published Rawlplug's 2021 Sustainability Report!
08/30RAWLPLUG S A : Financial Report for H1 2022
08/29RAWLPLUG S A : Fixed in nature. Rawlplug bets on the future
Rawlplug S A : We've got it! We have just published Rawlplug's 2021 Sustainability Report!

08/31/2022 | 08:31am EDT
We've got it! We have just published Rawlplug's 2021 Sustainability Report! Aug 31, 2022

Who are our employees and how are we changing our environment? How do we optimise our use of raw materials? Which processes allow us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Are we planting flower meadows? How much energy do we obtain from photovoltaic panels? You will find an answer to these and to many other questions in Rawlplug's latest Sustainability Report.

Transparency is our middle name, so we are delighted to inform you that we have just published another Sustainability Report in our company's history. We want the business which we run to be not only profitable, but also responsible. Using specific examples, we prove in the Report that at Rawlplug, all actions which we take are viewed through the lens of the sustainability strategy (ESG). It is based on three pillars representing interpenetrating concepts: care for the environment (E), social commitment (S), and corporate governance (G).

Why do we publish the Sustainability Report?

Rawlplug's Sustainability Report is a comprehensive document summing up the numerous projects, activities, and the resulting success stories. While we are proud of what we have achieved, we encourage you to see this publication as our promise to continue on the chosen path in the future. - This year's report is not only a summary of the challenges we faced in 2021. It is also extremely valuable for us, and actually for our whole environment, as a declaration. In it, we commit to further wide-ranging sustainability measures, which will be implemented in all areas of our organisation, as they constitute the foundation underlying Rawlplug's development -says Joanna Burzyńska, Marketing Director.

What information can be found in the Sustainability Report?

The publication provides detailed information on the three key areas of Rawlplug's Sustainability strategy:

  • BUSINESS In this section, we describe the changes and innovative measures we have been introducing in our company to reduce the consumption of natural resources, improve performance, eliminate errors, and make work even safer. We present our new companies, manufacturing facilities, processes, and products.
  • PEOPLE This section provides information on how we strengthen the partner relations we have with our employees, co-workers, and contracting parties. Here, you can read, among other things, about the training courses held, employee benefits, traineeship programmes, our collaboration with the Wrocław University of Technology and the University of Economics, the social campaigns carried out, as well as the support we have been giving to local sports clubs for many years now.
  • ENVIRONMENT In this section, we present the measures we have been implementing to prevent the constant expansion of our product range from having a negative impact on the natural environment. Economical use of water, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and of the amount of waste generated, supporting biodiversity at our facilities, adoption of otters from the Wrocław Zoo - these are just a few of the numerous aspects covered in this part of the report.

In order to maintain high quality of reporting, we based our data presentation on the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) guidelines. Just like in the previous years, we prepared the report in two language versions, Polish and English.

Rawlplug's 2021 Sustainability Report is provided in an electronic format, so no trees were harmed in the process.

Enjoy your reading!

